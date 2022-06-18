Dater annoyed that man lied about height online

Q A man that I met on a dating app is much shorter than he let on in his dating profile. I feel that it isn’t right that he wasn’t honest about his true height. We ended up hitting it off very well, but it still bothers me that he lied to me during the chatting process. Is it rude of me to mention this? — Deceptive Date

A Do not ask this man about his exaggeration on the dating site. Most people beef up some things when they are presenting themselves to others. We all want to be accepted, and often there is something about ourselves that makes us feel that we may be rejected. His issue is his height.

If you still like him now that you have learned he is shorter than he said, let it be. It may come up at some point, but don’t rub it in his face now. The good news is that you do like him.

A woman I know who put a very old photo of herself up on a dating site got her feelings hurt doing that. She is at least 50 pounds heavier than she was in the photo she used. She and a man she had grown to like over prolonged phone conversations planned to meet in a public area. She saw him approaching her from a distance. As he grew near to the meeting point, she saw him look at her and keep moving. They never spoke again. So there is risk in lying about yourself, especially your appearance. For now, anyway, it seems that you and this man have a chance to learn whether or not you are compatible. Don’t let his lie about height kill the potential dream before it manifests. Watch and see.

Q I just joined a startup where most of the staff members are about half my age or younger. Of course, I am there because of my expertise. The owners seem to like me a lot, but I feel a bit uncomfortable. The other employees could easily be my children. So far, none of them is senior to me in duties, but I know that’s only a matter of time. How can I stay relevant when I’m surrounded by a group of smart, know-it-all young people — even when they don’t know what I do? — Aged Out

A It sounds like your insecurities are unfounded, at least right now. A healthy work environment often represents multiple generations of employees, where each person has something unique to bring to the company. For a startup to have the vision to understand that you are as important as the native digital employee is smart.

I recommend that you change your attitude about yourself. Embrace all that you know, who you are and what you bring to your job. Hone your ability to share your knowledge in a natural, noncompetitive way. Work collaboratively, recognizing that your younger colleagues have knowledge and capabilities that you may not have. You can actually learn from each other. An organization that I work with, Encore.org, specializes in encouraging what they call “co-generational” engagement. You should check it out.

Q I recently put myself out there and started dating again. I have been a single mom for most of my son’s life. He is now a junior in college, so I thought it was time. I have used a reputable dating app. Already I have met two interesting guys, but it hasn’t turned out very well. In each case, the guy acted like he was head over heels in love with me almost instantly. Wooing me, wining and dining, being the perfect gentleman — all the things that I value — and then crickets. It seems like everything just went too fast. I don’t really know how to date anymore. It has been so long. I don’t want to give up, though. What else do I need to do to be willing to put myself out there but also protect myself? — Dating Again

A Slow down. Chances are, the advice you have given your son about getting involved in a relationship is what you should follow yourself. Take the time to get to know whoever you go out with. Even if the person is completely enamored with you, take it slow. Make it clear what you want, and find out what he wants. Be specific. Sometimes people just want to have a little fun. Other times, the desire may be for a long-term relationship. Figure out what you want, and put that on the table from the start. Don’t let your guard down completely in the beginning. Give it time. Your date has to earn your trust. It’s great for him to be excited by you, but if you are looking for the long game, stay calm and pay attention. Just don’t give up.

Q I went on a work retreat for my new job. One of the bonding exercises was to go hiking. I am way overweight and inactive. I don’t walk, run or anything else, but I got into it and made the commitment to get fit. I’ve been walking a little bit every day since we got home. Everything was going well, but then I woke up one day feeling like crap. My legs hurt so bad. My energy is gone. I’m worried and mad. I thought this was going to be my time to turn my life around, but now I’m stuck in bed and in pain. Is it too late for me? I feel like I’m letting myself and my colleagues down. Everybody was cheering for me. — Two Steps Back

A Make an appointment to see your internist. It’s time for you to get a complete physical along with an examination of your legs to make sure that your body is stable. It could be as simple as the fact that you used muscles that have been ignored for years, and they are reacting as they “wake up.” It could be that a medical challenge is revealing itself. Find out what’s going on in your body with your doctor’s help. Then discuss a healthy fitness routine that you can incorporate into your life right now that will help get you to your fitness goal. Consider this a minor setback. You have started your journey toward a healthier body. You can do this.

