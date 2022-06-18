ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte splits with Hastings; wins 2nd game 4-1

By Jake Dreilinger
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGriffin Myers had three hits, and North Platte took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 4-1 win over Hastings in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday at Bill Wood Field. The Plainsmen dropped the first game 2-1 in a continuation from a game that was...

nptelegraph.com

North Platte Telegraph

Solstice brings a temporary heat break for central Nebraska

Summer’s arrival at 4:13 a.m. CT Tuesday thankfully will coincide with a temporary break in North Platte’s June heat wave. After four straight 100-plus highs Friday through Monday and five in all this month, the National Weather Service expects highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. They’ll...
North Platte Telegraph

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board honors winners of the Courthouse 100th anniversary coloring contest

The Lincoln County commissioners partnered with the North Platte Telegraph to award five people of all ages in the 100-year Courthouse Celebration coloring contest. Bonnie Erickson, 95, was the senior member of the group of winners. Erickson, along with Kinsley Hansen, 4; Joslyn Reimer, 6; Brynleigh Tillman, 12, and Molly Jorgensen, 14, were honored for their work at Monday’s regular meeting.
North Platte Telegraph

215 N EASTMAN, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

North Platte Telegraph

Housing plan sees 2nd-round approval from North Platte City Council

Nebraskaland Days does tend to speed up North Platte City Council meetings that coincide with the official state celebration. Tuesday night was no exception, as seven of the eight council members disposed of a two-item consent agenda and seven other items in 20 minutes. They gave second-round approval to a...
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Abortion foes commit ‘terrorist attacks’ too

Kathleen Parker wrote a piece published June 16 in the North Platte Telegraph’s opinion page concerning violence ahead for the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. She suggests that attacks “aimed at pro-life people should be investigated as terrorist acts.” Would she consider acts perpetrated by anti-abortionists as “terrorist acts”?
