Tacoma, WA

Man suspected in January hit-and-run in downtown Tacoma arrested in Oregon, police say

By Sean Robinson
 4 days ago

Stephen Tadla ran, but he couldn’t hide.

Almost five months after a Jan. 26 hit and run incident that injured a woman in downtown Tacoma, police in Bend, Ore. arrested Tadla Friday, according to a statement from Tacoma police. He’ll be booked into the Pierce County Jail, and face charges of first-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident.

Pierce County prosecutors filed those charges Monday, though Tadla was not yet in custody. A warrant was issued for his arrest after police developed information linking Tadla to the pickup truck that injured 49-year-old Theresa Evans, who was participating in a protest outside the LeMay-America’s Car Museum..

Evans sustained a concussion, head lacerations, and a shattered pelvis, according to charging papers. Investigators found that Tadla left the state after the incident, sold the pickup truck, relinquished his Washington driver’s license, and left the state.

Charging documents did not explain Tadla’s possible motives.

KING 5

Tacoma hit-and-run survivor grateful after police make arrest

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman hit by a car during a January demonstration said she is grateful police arrested the alleged driver. Witnesses and detectives said the driver intentionally jumped a curb, hit Theresa Evans and drove away. Evans was involved in a demonstration regarding the homeless while...
