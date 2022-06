TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Two teenagers have been taken into custody after police said they tried to steal beer from a Walmart in Tooele, and one customer was cut with a knife. Officers said they were dispatched to the Walmart at 1280 N Main St. on a report of an armed robbery. Police were informed that two males who were in the bathroom were trying to steal beer.

