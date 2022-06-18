West Salem community gathers to honor teen killed in jet ski crash

WEST SALEM (WKBT) – On Friday night, West Salem students and community members gathered to release balloons in memory of a friend gone too soon.

“We’re sending our love and memories and words up into heaven for her,” said Student Organizer Jaden Hammes.

More than 100 balloons rose in the air in memory of Marley Tauscher.

The teen was killed Tuesday in a jet ski crash.

Hundreds gathered at Zanter Park for the ceremony.

Hammes hopes the large group shows the family that the people of West Salem are thinking of them in a time of need.

“They’ve got the entire community behind them to support them and love them, and I think it’s amazing to see how many people come together when something tragic happens,” said Hammes.

Pink was Marley’s favorite color, so student organizers brought 150 pink balloons.

So many people said they were coming to the ceremony that many started to bring their own balloons to send off in Marley’s memory.

