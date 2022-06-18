ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WFSA Des Moines shows women it's never too late to return to the game you love

weareiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Kaitlyn Morris grew up playing softball, but after playing at the college level, she decided to walk away from the game. While living in Florida, she got recruited to play for the Orlando Vice in a Women's Fastpitch Softball Association league. "When Vice found...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
wcsx.com

Is it harmless or tasteless? What do YOU think?

Is this a harmless inside joke . . . or is it TASTELESS?. Some people aren’t happy about a tombstone at a cemetery in Iowa, which has a hidden message. It says: “Forever in our hearts . . . until we meet again . . . cherished memories . . . known as . . . our son, brother . . . father, papa, uncle . . . friend and cousin.” But the way the lines are set up, the first letter of each word down the left side spells out an expletive.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
KCCI.com

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WHO 13

WHO 13 welcomes award-winning anchor back to the team

DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team.  Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
WHO 13

Iowa Juneteenth celebration seeing strong surge in support

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Fatally Shot Herself, Dad Now Charged

*This story includes graphic details and may be difficult for some readers. Following the tragic death of a young Iowa girl, authorities have released details on what happened and charged the father in the case. On the morning of Monday, May 16 police in Ankeny, in central Iowa, were called...
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com

Inflation is causing some Iowans to give up their pets

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Adventureland adds frightening Phantom Fall Fest for 2022

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland is adding a frightful new event this fall. The amusement park announced plans Monday for its Phantom Fall Fest. The Halloween event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 30 to October 30. It will feature seven new haunted attractions designed to thrill and chill the blood – […]
ALTOONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Flags Ordered To Half-Staff Wednesday, June 22 To Honor Iowa Soldier Killed In Korean War

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Wednesday) from sunrise to sunset to mark the burial of an Iowan killed during the Korean War. Army Cpl. Kenneth Ford of Albia was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. His remains were identified through DNA analysis in September 2019 and are now returning home to Albia for a funeral with full military honors. Ford was 18 years old when he went MIA during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Life is too short': Hundreds gather for food and fellowship on Des Moines' east side

DES MOINES, Iowa — The East Side Family organization brought hundreds of people from Des Moines’ east side together Saturday as they celebrated their 10th anniversary Community Cookout. The cookout, something that’s been going on for years before the official formation of the organization, continues to be a...
ourquadcities.com

Welcome our new meteorologist!

Local 4 News said goodbye to our morning meteorologist, Zane Satre, on Wednesday, June 15. He also co-hosted “Living Local,” which airs weekdays at noon. We are welcoming meteorologist Tyler Ryan, who joined the morning team this morning, June 16. Zane is joining the weather team at KCCI-TV in Des Moines, in mid-July. Please help us welcome Tyler!
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy