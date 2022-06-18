ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

John Hood: Power is shifting towards parents

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAz6q_0gEfGae400

When I first began covering state politics and public policy in the late 1980s, North Carolina families dissatisfied with the quality of education provided by their local school district had limited options. Some could afford private schools, or to move to other communities where they hoped the assigned public schools were better. A few were brave enough to try homeschooling their children.

For most parents with concerns about their assigned schools, however, the only recourse was to complain to administrators or try to elect different politicians to their local school boards. Neither option proved particularly effective.

Since then, the situation has dramatically changed for the better.

For one thing, the state legislature created three new options — chartered public schools, opportunity scholarships for private education and educational savings accounts for special-needs students — that provide a wide range of choices for many North Carolina families. During the last school year, for example, some 130,000 students were enrolled in the state’s charter schools. Another 20,000 students received opportunity scholarships to attend private schools. Some 13,000 additional students have applied for scholarships next year.

Partially in response to these policy changes, teachers and entrepreneurs have created new educational enterprises that seek to serve families in new ways. Some are new brick-and-mortar schools and networks. Others offer “university model” education that blend in-person and at-home instruction. Still others provide textbooks, resources, supplemental services and other assistance to homeschool families.

And with regard to the governance of school districts themselves, many North Carolinians are part of a national movement to push back against slapdash instruction, politicized curricula and operational decisions that fail to put the interests of students first. Initially frustrated by the lengthy COVID shutdowns imposed by state and local officials, parents grew angry when they saw firsthand what their children were being taught — or not being taught, as the case may be.

In the past, school-board elections were relatively low-turnout affairs in which local chapters of the North Carolina Association of Educators — the state affiliate of the nation’s largest teacher union — often played outsized roles. The NCAE’s influence is ebbing, however, thanks partly to changes in the timing and structure of school-board elections and partly to NCAE’s own missteps.

The organization is down to about 17,000 members, a tiny fraction of the total number of teachers and principals who staff North Carolina’s public schools. Even as NCAE was shrinking, it was becoming increasingly shrill and ideologically left-wing.

As a school-choice proponent and practitioner — my own children have attended a mixture of public and private schools — I recognize that many North Carolinians continue to cherish their relationships with their local school districts. They want their district-run schools to succeed, even as they also favor expanded options for families who want something different.

To advocate choice and competition, as I do, is not to advocate the abolition of public schools. In fact, I believe competition makes school districts better. That’s the way most other fields of human endeavor work, including preschool and higher education. As I’ve written about many times, there’s good empirical evidence for the proposition that increasing school-choice options in a community tends to improve student achievement and educational attainment within public-school districts, too.

Progressives disagree. They seek at least to roll back and constrain our school-choice programs, if not to abolish them altogether. They’re not going to succeed, though. The constituency for these programs is too large and growing too rapidly.

Would you believe that North Carolina ranks seventh in the nation in the share of children educated outside of district-run public schools? I didn’t either until I examined the latest numbers from EdChoice.org. Only Delaware, Louisiana, Arizona, Hawaii, Florida and Pennsylvania had higher percentages of kids enrolled in private, charter or home schools.

According to the most recent estimates, about a quarter of North Carolina kids were so enrolled last year. That’s going to continue to rise, no matter how loudly progressives complain about it. Parents’ voices are louder and more numerous.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Home School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
760
Followers
674
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy