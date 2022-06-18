ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gene Lyons: Garland's dilemma grows as evidence piles up

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25COp9_0gEfGYpU00

None of us wants to live in the kind of country where losing an election means going to prison. Russia, for example, or the proverbial banana republic. Anywhere the powerful can have their freedom taken away, many fear that theirs, too, is in danger.

Even more oppressive, however, are regimes where the powerful enjoy absolute impunity. Equality under the law is the one right upon which all the others depend.

It follows, then, that Attorney General Merrick Garland faces the toughest of choices. Politically speaking, the only thing worse than failing to indict Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 assault upon the U.S. Capitol would be to charge the SOB and fail to convict him.

Conspiracy charges are notoriously hard to prove.

Trump’s trial would be a legal spectacle like none before it. Jury selection alone would be a nightmare, and mob violence a strong likelihood.

Too bad Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and other cabinet members who talked about using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after the insurrection failed to follow through.

A majority vote of Trump’s cabinet signifying that he was non compos mentis on the subject of the 2020 presidential election might have given pause to all but the most delusional members of the Trump cult before their suspicions hardened into dogma.

“Non compos mentis” as in crazy as a loon, crazier than the proverbial outhouse rat, crazier than a bag of cats, etc. During his videotaped testimony to the committee, former Attorney General William P. Barr said, “I was somewhat demoralized because I thought, boy ... he has become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff.”

When Barr would try to explain how bizarre some of the voter fraud allegations pushed by cranks like Rudy Giuliani and the Pillow Guy were, he added, “there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told the committee that following the election, the former president’s immediate circle separated into “Team Crazy” vs. “Team Normal” — and that Trump had no use for the normal ones.

Mere reality, you see, has never meant much to Trump when compared to the intensity of his needs. That’s how he managed to go bankrupt running a casino, an airline, a make-believe “university,” etc. If the numbers don’t add up, he invents his own, then declares bankruptcy and cons somebody into lending him more.

Anybody want to buy a used golf course?

In the present instance, the Jan. 6 committee has learned that the Trump campaign solicited political donations for an “Official Election Defense Fund,” which happened not to exist.

Instead, Trump put the cash to other uses.

Same as it ever was.

So what are his needs? Well, the diagnostic criteria for narcissistic personality disorder (per the American Psychiatric Association) are as follows:

“A. Grandiose sense of self-importance or uniqueness, e.g. exaggeration of achievements and talents ...

“B. Preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance ...

“C. Exhibitionism: the person requires constant attention and admiration.

“D. Cool indifference or marked feelings of rage, inferiority, shame, humiliation or emptiness in response to criticism ... or defeat.”

Also, “entitlement,” “interpersonal exploitativeness” and “lack of empathy.”

Sound like anybody we all know?

According to his niece, Mary L. Trump, a clinical psychologist and author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Uncle Donald is essentially a textbook case.

Like his cruel, bullying father before him.

Years ago, I wrote a book called “Widow’s Web” about an Arkansas murderer, Mary Lee Orsini, who turned the state upside down with the help of a showboating sheriff and a gullible, sensationalizing news media.

Here’s how I summed up Orsini, another textbook case:

“Criminal psychopaths live as permanent impostors. They know right from wrong; they just don’t give a damn. Their world divides into user and used; morality consists of fear of getting caught. And whatever happens, somebody else is always to blame. ... Are psychopaths sick or are they evil? There is just one answer: They are both. ... ‘Moral imbeciles’ was the nineteenth-century term. The prisons are full of them.”

Could Trump himself end up in prison? Frankly, I can’t imagine that happening. There’s just no telling what he and his more enraptured followers would be capable of to prevent it.

But as the evidence accumulates of the former president’s complicity in raising a mob to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election, Merrick Garland’s dilemma deepens. He’s no rookie, having prosecuted both “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. But he’s walking into a snake’s nest now.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner.

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Reminder: Trump's 2020 pressure campaign went way beyond Georgia

Former President Donald Trump has a terrible track record against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump couldn’t sway his fellow Republican to “find” enough votes to flip the state to him in 2020. Trump’s preferred primary challenger against Raffensperger flamed out last month. And on Tuesday, Raffensperger is set to testify about Trump’s efforts to turn the election before the Jan. 6 committee, in its fourth public hearing.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Ad Watch: Murkowski highlights legislative achievements

In her first campaign ad tracked by the ad tracking firm AdImpact, Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski features prominent Alaskans reminding voters of her record in helping the state. A labor leader, former transportation commissioner, hospital administrator and others highlight Murkowski’s legislative accomplishments. “She’ll work with the [Biden] administration...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Education#Du
Washington Examiner

Anti-Israel votes haunt ex-Rep. Donna Edwards in Democratic primary comeback bid

Candidates' support for or hostility toward Israel is playing out in Democratic House primaries across the country. And a key test will come in a Maryland district a short drive from the Capitol, where ex-Rep. Donna Edwards seeks a comeback but is on the defensive over past votes and statements critical of the Jewish state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
nationalinterest.org

Hatred for Realism Is an Elite Affliction

While realism isn’t blameless, the record of realism isn’t comparable to the democracy crusades of the last thirty years. Why do people hate realism so much? It’s a thoughtful question asked by Stephen Walt in Foreign Policy. Walt is a card-carrying foreign policy realist, his work on alliances and his theory of balance of threat influenced the theoretical framework of much such research with major explanatory power. Walt argues that at the time of realism’s triumph, as the theory predicted a conflict in Ukraine, we’re observing a withering attack on the worldview. “Much of this ire has been directed at my colleague and occasional co-author John J. Mearsheimer, based in part on the bizarre claim that his views on the West’s role in helping to cause the Russia-Ukraine crisis somehow make him ‘pro-Putin’ and in part on some serious misreadings of his theory of offensive realism,” Walt writes, adding that “another obvious target is former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, whose recent comments urging peace talks with Moscow, a territorial compromise in Ukraine, and the need to avoid a permanent rupture with Russia were seen as a revealing demonstration of realism’s moral bankruptcy.”
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
760
Followers
674
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy