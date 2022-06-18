DC's Shazam! Movies to Get Their Own Tie-In Graphic Novel

The revival of 1980s Turtlemania will continue in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures this September. IDW Publishing announced the new four-issue miniseries, which draws on the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon for inspiration, on Tuesday, less than a week after the release of the (very good) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge video game, inspired by the same cartoon. The artwork accompanying the announcement even features several of the villains from the game (coincidence?), including Bebop & Rocksteady, Tokka & Rahzar, Groundchuck & Dirtbag, and, of course, the Shredder. Erik Burnham writes the series with artist Tim Lattie, and issues will ship monthly with standalone stories, including one in which the heroes get stuck in a VR simulation, and another where one of Krang's granite soldiers attempts to become a hair metal rock star.
