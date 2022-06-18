ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Shazam! Movies to Get Their Own Tie-In Graphic Novel

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just a few months away from the debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with the DC sequel having its release date moved forward to December of this year. The sequel is expected to bring a new adventure for Billy Batson (Asher Angel) / Shazam (Zachary Levi) and the various...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Netflix is Now Streaming One of the Best Horror Movies of the Decade

There are lots of new movies streaming this weekend, but if you're looking to watch some older favorites, Netflix has you covered. A lot of good stuff has hit the streaming site this month, and many horror fans will be happy to know that one of the best scary movies of the last decade is now available to watch. As of June 19th, Andy Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It is on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Confirms a Major Superman Villain Exists in the Arrowverse

The CW's universe of DC Comics-inspired shows has continued to grow and evolve, introducing heroes and villains that fans have developed strong feelings towards. One of the most recent entries among that list has been Superman & Lois, which is about to wrap up its sophomore season on the network. The series has already seen the Man of Steel go up against new versions of characters like Parasite and Bizarro, while the existing lore from Supergirl has teased his rivalry with other iconic villains. This week's Earth-Prime comic, which united many of the characters from the Arrowverse and beyond in a surprising crossover, confirmed that another major villain is also part of that list. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Where to Watch Doctor Strange 2 Online

It doesn't take a wizard to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for free. After grossing nearly $950 million since its theatrical release in theaters in May, Doctor Strange 2 is available to stream online starting June 22 on Disney+. After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) seeks help from his ally, Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), when the actions of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — the former Avenger since christened the Scarlet Witch — endangers the realities of Earth-616, Earth-838, and the entire Multiverse.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel's AvengerCon Gets Real-Life Website and Awesome New Merch

Fans were deservedly excited to find out an AvengerCon exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now the fan convention from Ms. Marvel has a real-life website. It took convincing her parents to allow her to go, but Kamala Khan and her best friend Bruno successfully made it to AvengerCon in the Ms. Marvel premiere, which was also the first time Kamala displayed her new cosmic superpowers. As the demand for an actual AvengerCon rises from fans, Marvel Studios has crafted a pretty impressive website along with merchandise to bring the Ms. Marvel event to life.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Grace Fulton
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Peter Safran
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Marta Milans
Person
Asher Angel
ComicBook

American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets First Poster

The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, arrives on Hulu in just one month and now, the anthology series is getting its first poster — and it's certainly a creepy one. The poster features three female-seeming faces that look eerily like dolls, but in a vastly more sinister way. It is really unsettling. The official American Horror Story Twitter account also updated their page with a new image as well, taking the weird pseudo-dolls to an even spookier level. You can check out both for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Arrowverse: SPOILER Returns in Earth-Prime Comic

The CW's Arrowverse of connected DC inspired shows have been getting the comics treatment in the Earth-Prime comic with stories that explore and, in some cases, expand what fans have followed on television for seasons. This week, the six-issue event comes to an end with Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight bringing everything together in one "crossover" of sorts and much television crossovers, the comics version comes with a shocking revelation in the form of an unexpected return.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures Will Revive '80s Turtlemania

The revival of 1980s Turtlemania will continue in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures this September. IDW Publishing announced the new four-issue miniseries, which draws on the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon for inspiration, on Tuesday, less than a week after the release of the (very good) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge video game, inspired by the same cartoon. The artwork accompanying the announcement even features several of the villains from the game (coincidence?), including Bebop & Rocksteady, Tokka & Rahzar, Groundchuck & Dirtbag, and, of course, the Shredder. Erik Burnham writes the series with artist Tim Lattie, and issues will ship monthly with standalone stories, including one in which the heroes get stuck in a VR simulation, and another where one of Krang's granite soldiers attempts to become a hair metal rock star.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Flash Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Name and Costume

The final installment of DC Comic's Arrowverse tie-in comic, Earth-Prime is out this week and while the issue, Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight #6, is largely centered on wrapping up the threat of Magog and how that factors into the future, there are a few interesting revelations about the present state of The CW's Arrowverse as well, particularly for The Flash. The issue sees one of The Flash's characters finally get their comic-accurate name — as well as their costume.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios: Assembled's Doctor Strange 2 Episode Gets Release Date

Marvel Studios will release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+ later this week and fans are definitely excited to see the film again. The Doctor Strange sequel has already made over $900 million at the global box office and holds the title of the highest grossing film of the year. Since the launch of Disney+, Marvel Studios has created a series called Marvel Studios: Assembled that shows off the making of the projects that have been released since it's inception. Now, we finally know when the episode for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kristen Bell Officially Announces Frozen 3 With a Catch

Kristen Bell officially announced Frozen 3…with a catch. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was asked about the massively-popular Disney franchise. She was promoting her book about more purple schools, but a sly reference to Frozen allowed Fallon his lane to ask about a third movie. Bell said that she would like to officially announce the sequel with zero authority. Basically, she can say whatever she wants but can't announce anything in particular. Disney would save such a massive moment for D23 or Disney+ Day for sure. But, you have to think that Frozen 3 must be coming down the pipe at some point soon. It's been multiple years since the second entry. There are those delightful Olaf shorts on Disney+ but that isn't the same as an entire movie. Maybe there will be an announcement soon, but for now these jokes are all that fans can cling to.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Filmmakers on How Their Orcs Are Different From the Movies

The upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will unfold in a familiar setting to what Middle-earth fans have seen in previous projects, but the adventure unfolds in a different timeframe, allowing audiences to see new interpretations of recognizable figures. While audiences have seen a number of different Orcs in the Peter Jackson-directed films, The Rings of Power has not only a different aesthetic approach to the characters, but will also require a different narrative history for the threats that makes them unlike any villains we've seen before in the franchise. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jesse James Keitel Is "Still Giddy" About Playing a "Badass Trans Supervillain," Teases Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Wants to Appear as Thor in Deadpool 3 Just to Anger Hugh Jackman

Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their next big film Thor: Love and Thunder, and fan excitement is ramping up. Kevin Feige recently teased that the plans for the next saga will become clearer sooner rather than later. One of the next big films the studio has in development it, the third Deadpool film, which will bring back Ryan Reynolds and reunite him with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy. Levy is helming the third film and has teased that he'd love to work with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds so fans think we could see a Wolverine appearance. Chris Hemsworth recently discussed Deadpool 3 and made a joke that he'd appear as Thor in the film just to get Jackman angry.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Creator Explains Shock Death in Color Reprint

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe. Sink your teeth into pages from The Walking Dead Deluxe #41 and relive the shocking death of Carol — this time in color. The latest issue of the reprint series, presenting The Walking Dead in full-color format for the first time, colorizes Carol's fate nearly 15 years after the issue's original publishing date on August 29, 2007. Written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard and colors by Dave McCaig, the colored edition includes new commentary from Kirkman about Carol's suicide-by-zombie bite on the final page of issue #41.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trends As Fans Await Disney+ Arrival

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is beginning to wrap up its sizable box office run, having grossed $942 million at exhibitors around the world. Disney+ is also prepping the movie for its streaming service, where the Sam Raimi flick will arrive on Wednesday, June 22nd. Suffice to say, fans of Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are stoked to see the film in the comfort of their home.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spiderhead Director Explains Why Chris Hemsworth Was the Perfect Choice to Lead Netflix's Hit Thriller

Spiderhead has been a dominant force on Netflix since its release this past Friday, and that success shouldn't come as much of a surprise given who is involved. The film is directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski with a script from Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. And of course, Spiderhead stars Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, whose inclusion probably led to a lot of the film's early views. What fans may not realize when they first turn on Spiderhead, however, is that Hemsworth's role in the movie is unlike any other in his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nightmare on Elm Street: Jason Blum Claims He Could Get Robert Englund Back as Freddy Krueger

The last entry in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise came in 2010 as a reboot of the concept, and while longtime star of the franchise Robert Englund has often claimed he feels too old to reprise the role in the future, producer Jason Blum thinks he could make such a return happen. Despite Blum's enthusiasm, there are currently no confirmed plans for a new installment in the series, either as a sequel or a reboot, let alone any announced projects to which Blumhouse is attached. Given that Blum and his production studio were able to negotiate rights to beloved properties like Halloween and The Exorcist and bring back unlikely stars from previous entries, we can't rule out Blum's filmmaking tactics seeing Englund return to the role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in July 2022

The month of June is nearly over already and Disney+ is wrapping the month in delightful fashion. Wednesday, June 22nd, will see the arrival of the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, another episode of Ms. Marvel, and the streaming debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. June is certainly coming to a close on a high note, but there's still plenty of excitement ahead in the month of July.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Ending After Seven Seasons

The long-running series Workin' Moms is officially headed towards its end. Earlier this week, it was announced that the CBC and Netflix series has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The final season will premiere in winter 2023 on CBC and CBC Gem followed by a global release on Netflix. The news of the final season was confirmed by series creator, executive producer, and star Catherine Reitman, who appears in the series as Kate Foster. Workin' Moms offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Blade Reboot: Wesley Snipes Hasn't Been Asked for Marvel Studios Cameo

In a matter of weeks, Marvel's Blade reboot will begin filming principal photography, which means the outfit will soon introduce the eponymous vampire hunter to an entirely new generation. It won't be the Daywalker's first time in live-action, however, having last been played by Wesley Snipes in New Line's first Blade trilogy at the turn of the century. As the Kevin Feige-led outfit has shown fans as of late thanks to release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is willing to bring characters from other non-Marvel Studios franchises in for cameos. The Strange sequel even included Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Anson Mount's Black Bolt.
MOVIES

