Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 18, 2022

 4 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PETTY    TWINE    ENCORE    ABACUS

Answer: For the novice golfer, the first shot of the round came with – "UNCERTAIN-TEE"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What I love most about fatherhood is the opportunity to be part of the development process of a new life." – Seal

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE HEART OF A FATHER IS THE MASTERPIECE OF NATURE. – ANTOINE FRANCOIS PREVOST

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD YOU CALL A LARGE ORGANIZATION OF PEOPLE WHO SEW PROFESSIONALLY? A THREADER-ATION

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ANGOLA    ALGERIA    AUSTRIA    AREGENTINA    AUSTRALIA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PIPES, STEPS, SUNSET, TEAMS, SIGNING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. COLOMBIAN
  2. EARLIER
  3. METATARSALS
  4. THIDWICK
  5. ANELLI
  6. DULCIFY
  7. BACHARACH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Save your pennies

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 18, 2022

