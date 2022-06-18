ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Inmates at a Florida county jail helped save a deputy who was assaulted by other inmates, officials say

By Alta Spells, Celeste Noraian
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inmates at a county jail in Florida are being commended for helping save a deputy who was attacked by another inmate last week, police...

www.cnn.com

Big A
3d ago

never judge a book by its cover just because a person is locked up...

I
3d ago

That’s respect...... The cop must’ve been a fair dude........ That’s what’s up

