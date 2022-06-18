ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Businesses Enjoy Economic Boost As Colorado Avalanche Prepare For Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Final

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Sports stores were busy and hotel lobbies were packed on Friday, as the Colorado Avalanche prepare for game two of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwg1k_0gEfG09H00

(credit: CBS)

Over at Tom’s Watch Bar on 19th street, game one brought in massive crowds, and game two likely will as well, giving businesses like Tom’s an economic boost.

“We have amazing Avs fans, and they typically fill up first, but we’ve had several guests from out-of-state come and join the party, too,” said Refik Turkanovic, a Tom’s operating partner. “It will absolutely be impactful, this location has done great so far, we’ve been open for a year and a couple days now, and it’s helping us grow.”

And it’s growth that the state’s economy will feel, too.

“Any event that’s going to bring a lot of people from somewhere else is going to bring tens of millions of dollars into the economy,” said Darrin Duber-Smith, a Metro State University of Denver senior lecturer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0400Ao_0gEfG09H00

(credit: CBS)

That’s because more people are spending money around the arena and at watch parties, and events like this also bring job opportunity.

“Events matter, tourism matters, the publicity that we get from these major events really does matter,” Duber-Smith said.

While the Stanley Cup is helping our economy, Duber-Smith said it’s important not to get ahead of ourselves, because as we continue thawing out from the pandemic, a recession is likely, and sooner than we may expect it.

“So I have a feeling that this is sort of the last party before we have our hangover and the bills come due, and we go through however long the recession is going to be,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tcudv_0gEfG09H00

(credit: CBS)

But for now, those like Turkanovic and its customers will continue celebrating.

“I hope to see the Avs win,” Turkanovic said.

