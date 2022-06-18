ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This bacterial disease can be deadly for your pet

By Hanh Truong The Sacramento Bee
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxdaS_0gEfFFL800

Veterinarians and researchers at the University of California, Davis have developed a new way to detect leptospirosis, a life-threatening bacterial disease, in dogs using artificial intelligence.

Leptospirosis is caused by the Leptospira bacteria, according to American Veterinary Medical Association, and it is typically found in soil and water. Infection in dogs can result in kidney failure, liver disease and bleeding in the lungs, with early detection being a matter of life or death, UC Davis said in a news release.

“Traditional testing for Leptospira lacks sensitivity early in the disease process,” said Krystle Reagan, lead author of the study and a board-certified internal medicine specialist, in the release. Detection of the disease can take more than two weeks, she said, because the test needs to indicate the level of antibodies increasing in a blood sample.

“Our AI model eliminates those two roadblocks to a swift and accurate diagnosis.”

By predicting this disease earlier, doctors and pet owners can better understand the course of the disease and outcome, Reagan said.

WHAT IS LEPTOSPIROSIS?

Infections stem from urine-contaminated soil, food, bedding or from an animal bite. Dogs can be exposed to the bacteria from drinking water in rivers, lakes and streams, or being in contact with infected wildlife, farm animals, rodents and other dogs.

Symptoms can vary and some pets might not show any at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Typical signs include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, severe muscle pain and weakness.

If untreated, leptospirosis can be fatal. But with prompt detection and treatment, 90% of dogs can overcome the disease.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. But most people will get it from water-related activities, rather than from an infected pet, according to the veterinary association.

HOW DOES THE AI MODEL WORK?

The model was created by looking at data from routine lab work from more than 400 canine patients who were tested for the disease at the university’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

Lead author Krystle Reagan said in a phone interview that the AI model used complex statistical methods to look for patterns associated with an outcome in the blood work. Through this, researchers created a system where they can apply new lab work and make a prediction about whether the patient is infected.

It was then used to test a group of new dogs, which it correctly identified the nine dogs that were positive for the disease and the 44 that were negative.

WHAT THIS MEANS

According to the release, the purpose of the model is for it be an online resource where veterinarians can input their patient’s data and get a detection result on time.

Reagan said she hopes there will be a type of web application or a system that integrates into commercial labs that run blood work, and that will flag and alert vets when a patient appears to have an infection. The veterinarian can then check with the dog and owner, and test for it.

“There’s a lot more information that might be hidden in the bloodwork that we’re doing, or the lab work that we’re doing, that may not immediately catch the eye of veterinarians,” Reagan said. “So artificial intelligence, machine learning might help us get even more information out of the lab tests that we’re already doing by finding these types of hidden patterns.”

She added that this type of technology could expand beyond leptospirosis and can be applied to many different diseases, helping enhance doctors’ clinical decisions and identify diseases earlier.

TREATING LEPTOSPIROSIS

Leptospirosis in dogs is treated with antibiotics, dialysis or hydration therapy. According to the CDC, early treatment will help them recover quickly and reduce the severity of organ damage.

The agency said that the disease typically develops 5 to 14 days after exposure to bacteria, but can be shorter or take longer — up to a month or more.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

New disease affecting the kidneys and liver discovered

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom — Scientists at Newcastle University report the discovery of a new hereditary disease called TULP3-related ciliopathy. Caused by a faulty inherited gene, this condition can result in either liver or kidney failure among both adults and adolescents. Both kidney and liver failure, of course, can stem...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Assessment of liver cirrhosis severity with extracellular volume fraction MRI

We aimedÂ to investigate the diagnostic utilityÂ of MRI extracellular volume fraction (ECV) for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity as defined by Child"“Pugh class. In this retrospective study, 90 patients (68 cirrhotic patients and 22 controls), who underwent multiparametric liver MRI, were identified. Hepatic T1 relaxation times and ECV were assessed. Clinical scores of liver disease severity were calculated. One-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by Tukey's multiple comparison test, Spearman's correlation coefficient, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis were used for statisticalÂ analysis. In cirrhotic patients, hepatic native T1 increased depending on Child"“Pugh class (620.5"‰Â±"‰78.9Â ms (Child A) vs. 666.6"‰Â±"‰73.4Â ms (Child B) vs. 828.4"‰Â±"‰91.2Â ms (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV was higher in cirrhotic patients compared to the controls (40.1"‰Â±"‰11.9% vs. 25.9"‰Â±"‰4.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and increased depending of Child"“Pugh class (33.3"‰Â±"‰6.0% (Child A) vs. 39.6"‰Â±"‰4.9% (Child B) vs. 52.8"‰Â±"‰1.2% (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score (r"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV allowed differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C with an AUC of 0.785 and 0.944Â (P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The diagnostic performance of ECV for differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C was higher compared to hepatic native T1 (AUC: 0.651 and 0.910) and MELD score (AUC: 0.740 and 0.795)Â (P"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). MRI-derivedÂ ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score andÂ had a high diagnostic performance for theÂ discrimination of differentÂ Child"“Pugh classes. ECV might become a valuable non-invasive biomarker for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Expert answers about diabetic kidney disease treatment

Diabetes can lead to a range of complications, including diabetic kidney disease, which is also known as diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, so it is important to treat it effectively. Doctors may treat the condition using medications, lifestyle adjustments, or a combination of these. Proper...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Cdc#Liver Disease#Disease Control#The Centers For Diseas
Futurity

Eating fish linked to higher skin cancer risk

Eating higher amounts of fish, including tuna and non-fried fish, appears to be associated with a greater risk of malignant melanoma, according to a large study of US adults. “This study is important because it’s very large and it’s prospective by design, meaning that fish intake was assessed before the development of cancer,” says author Eunyoung Cho, an associate professor of dermatology and epidemiology at Brown University.
CANCER
Hep

NAFLD Is Leading Cause of Liver Cancer Among Older Americans

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the primary cause of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, among older people covered by Medicare, according to findings published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Compared to people with hepatitis C-related liver cancer, those with NAFLD had moderately worse survival.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are some irritable bowel syndrome treatments in homeopathy?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a gastrointestinal disorder. Some homeopathic treatments may help ease symptoms such as abdominal pain, irregular bowel movements, and bloating. Homeopathy is an alternative medicine system that uses small amounts of natural substances to promote the body’s own healing process. Homeopathy looks at the person...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
Hep

Are Lean People With NAFLD At Higher Risk for Heart Disease?

People with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and a normal body mass index (BMI) have a greater likelihood of experiencing heart disease compared with those who have overweight or obesity, but they were at lower risk for other related conditions, according to study results presented at Digestive Disease Week 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Types of Liver Disease and How to Treat Them

Liver disease is a broad term that describes health conditions that damage the liver. As the body’s largest internal organ, the liver helps with vital functions like digesting food, processing substances, and filtering waste. When a person develops liver disease, the organ becomes damaged and can’t work properly.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What to Do If You Suspect Chronic Appendicitis

Appendicitis is a common cause of abdominal pain that starts near the belly button and moves to the lower right abdominal region. Appendicitis affects 5% to 9% of people over the course of their lifetime. Appendicitis is most often an acute condition, which happens once and is treated with the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Chronic liver disease patients experience hepatic complications as a result of severe COVID-19

Patients with chronic liver disease may suffer hepatic complications as a result of severe COVID-19. A study conducted by a research team led by Lukas Hartl, Thomas Reiberger and Michael Trauner from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna found that a rise in cholestasis parameters and subsequent damage to the bile ducts, so-called secondary sclerosing cholangitis (SSC), develops with striking frequency in patients with pre-existing liver disease. SSC occurs significantly more frequently after COVID-19 than after other serious illnesses. The study was published in Hepatology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Intestinal cells and lactic acid bacteria work together to protect against Candida infections

The presence of probiotics such as lactic acid bacteria changes the environment in the intestine and forces the yeast fungus Candida albicans to change its metabolism, making it less infectious. This way, probiotics can contain or prevent the spread of fungal infections in the gut. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology—Hans Knöll Institute (Leibniz-HKI) in Jena, Germany, have also found that intestinal cells actively promote bacterial growth to protect themselves from the fungus. The findings were published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
cuteness.com

The Best Treats for Dogs With Kidney Disease in 2022

It can be scary and overwhelming to find out that your dog has chronic kidney disease (also known as CKD, renal failure, or renal disease), but it's actually very manageable with the right diet. The wrong foods can exacerbate the illness, so a chronic kidney disease diagnosis does mean that you'll need to feed your dog a therapeutic diet to slow the progression and help reduce some symptoms. You'll need to steer clear from feeding them most table scraps (which aren't safe for any dog anyway). As far as people food goes, certain vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and green beans are a safe treat as they are low in calories and high in nutrients and vitamins. If you want to give your dog a treat that's made specifically for dogs with kidney disease, you have several options.
PETS
technologynetworks.com

ALS Symptoms Linked to Changes in Spinal Cord

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative motor neuron disease that affects cells in the brain and/or spinal cord that control muscles. Individuals with ALS may experience muscle weakness or stiffness, and over time lose their ability to move, speak, eat, or breathe. There is no cure for this fatal motor neuron disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Lack of diversity of microorganisms in the gut or elevated gut metabolites implicated in heart failure severity

Some people who experience heart failure have less biodiversity in their gut or have elevated gut metabolites, both of which are associated with more hospital visits and greater risk of death, according to a systematic review of research findings led by Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Study researchers and colleagues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy