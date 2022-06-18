ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people treated for injuries after SFO attack

By Tori Gaines
 4 days ago

This story has been updated to include reports from SFPD.

(KRON) — A person was arrested after injuring three others in a public area of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Friday night, according to an SFO spokesperson and San Francisco Police Department.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. a man drove a vehicle to SFO and entered the pre-security area of the International Terminal, which is accessible to the public. The man walked through the departure terminal and took out a sharp weapon, according to police.

Mask confusion at Oakland Airport

The man then assaulted three passing travelers, according to Doug Yakel, the Public Information Officer for San Francisco Airport. The suspect was arrested and three passengers were treated for cuts and scrapes before continuing on their journeys. Yakel states there was no other impact to airport operators. The SFPD has not released the identify of the suspect, and the charges are still pending due to the active investigation.

The SFPD is not able to confirm the weapon that was used, but per witnesses the edged weapon resembled a machete. The SFPD announced that so far in their investigation it appears as though this was a random and isolated incident, and the suspect did not appear to know the victims.

SFPD is still investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 6

david dutra
3d ago

That person will just be deemed insane,get treated and be in his way or, spend a night in jail and be out on court probation for 3 years without having to see a judge if he has a attorney...He was most likely "LEGALLY" HIGH ! ! !

3
TheEndOfOurCountry
3d ago

Knowing San Fransico they will blame it on the victims and make the criminal the victim, saying he had a tough childhood and we need to forgive him

3
 

