Elections

SC Lede: 2022 Primary Results Show

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of the South Carolina Lede for June 18, 2022 features analysis of this week's major statewide,...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

southcarolinapublicradio.org

How evolving entertainment is helping pinball culture endure in SC

If you think about putting quarters in a machine, you likely think of paying for a parking meter. But at the Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Columbia’s Five Points, you spend your quarters playing pinball. If it seems strange, that’s probably because this is the only pinball arcade in the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
Soda City Biz WIRE

Gary T. Pope Jr. and C.D. Rhodes Selected by South Carolina Super Lawyers for 2022 “Rising Stars” List in Government Law

Columbia, South Carolina – Gary T. Pope Jr. and C.D. Rhodes, attorneys concentrating in public finance and government law with Pope Flynn, have been named to the “Rising Stars” list in Government Law for the 2022 edition of South Carolina Super Lawyers®. “Rising Stars” listings are reserved for those attorneys under age 40 or who have been in practice for ten years or less. Super Lawyers receives nominations that are evaluated by independent third-party research across 12 key categories, including experience, transactions, representative clients, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and bar and professional activity, among others. A Blue Ribbon Panel of peer attorneys listed in South Carolina Super Lawyers® then further evaluates the nominees, and selects 2.5% of attorneys for the "Rising Stars" list. Pope, named a member of the firm in 2016, has been included in the "Rising Stars" list by Super Lawyers since 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The call of the green tree frog

The American green tree frog (Dryophytes cinereus) is a common species of New World tree frog belonging to the family Hylidae. It is a common backyard species, popular as a pet, and is the state amphibian of Georgia and Louisiana. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina...
ANIMALS
#Election State#Primary Results#House Of Representatives#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Sc
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Facing Growing Shortage, SC Pushes to Recruit Teachers

As school winds down for the summer, South Carolina educators are gearing up to face the statewide teacher shortage. In Richland School District Two, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn Franklin explains the county has felt the shortage throughout the year, with vacancies taking weeks instead of days to fill. “I think...
EDUCATION
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across South Carolina

STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
click orlando

3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgians were awoken early Saturday morning by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Initially this quake was reported as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake from the United States Geological Survey. Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake east of Stillmore. The earthquake was reportedly felt as...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

New law limits ‘wake surfing’ in South Carolina waterways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) –- A new boating law in South Carolina aims to protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular watersport. “Wake surfing” is now prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. According to the South Carolina Department […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified on Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: STATEWIDE U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican COUNTY RACES Allendale Sheriff […]
ELECTIONS
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

When it comes to pizza, it truly comes down to what kind of toppings you like but also what kind of pizza crust you prefer. However, they secret will always be using fresh ingredients. Of course the way you cook it makes all the difference. In conclusion, if you think it's easy to find the perfect pizza, think again because most of the time it's hard to find a place that can tick all these boxes.
myrtlebeachsc.com

New S.C. Law: $600 Fine For “Wake Surfing”

A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Georgia, South Carolina line

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Friday morning near the Georgia/South Carolina line, according to the USGS. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The 2.16 magnitude quake happened about 2 a.m. in Harlem, Georgia, which is west of Augusta. So far there are no reports of...
AUGUSTA, GA
blufftontoday.com

Letter to the editor: Columbia needs to rethink the needs of South Carolina

An April 26 headline read, “S.C. 5th most dangerous state for bicyclists.” Unfortunately, this is not the only negative reputation our state owns. In 2020, U.S. News ranked South Carolina 42nd (eighth-worst) of the 50 states for quality of life. Further, it is one of the worst states to raise a family, with high poverty levels, low life expectancy, among the least-educated states, sixth-worst with only 81% of high school students graduating, fourth-worst in crime, fourth-worst in infrastructure, 10th-worst in college education, and 16th-worst in health care. The Census reports S.C. personal income in 2020 was $30,727. Household income was $50,520 — $10,000 less than the national average.
COLUMBIA, SC

