Filing Notices - OCRM -WestRock Charleston Kraft, LLC

A Baltimore developer will break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the Charleston City Market. Landmark Partners is expected to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the city's French Quarter neighborhood.
The last bits and pieces of a historic cotton business that served South Carolina farmers for decades will be up for sale starting this week as a bankruptcy court trustee looks to recoup money for Rickenbaker Gin's creditors, including nearly $6.5 million owed to the S.C. Department of Agriculture. An...
Kiawah Island is home to numerous multimillion-dollar mansions, and now it can boast one of the priciest commercial real estate deals in the Lowcountry. Columbia-based retail real estate company Edens paid $124.65 million for the Harris Teeter-anchored Freshfields Village Shopping Center at the south end of Betsy Kerrison Parkway on June 15, according to Charleston County land records.
MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County elected officials have given early approval to an ordinance that would place a moratorium on larger residential developments in unincorporated areas, reacting in part to a recent high-profile zoning dispute. The proposed changes, in effect, would reverse the approval process for certain projects while...
Early voting for South Carolina's party primary runoffs starts June 22 and will go through June 25, meaning voters have only three days to cast their ballots for races facing a round two. The actual runoff date is June 28. The two statewide races still to be determined will draw...
It was a time when Charleston's economy was humming and housing was in critically short supply. No, not last year or the year before that, but 80 years ago, during an era when most would describe the city as a proud but sleepy backwater. The United States had just entered...
Jim Newsome is ending his 13-year tenure as the State Ports Authority’s chief executive, and it seems everyone is figuring out what kind of report card he should get. Gov. Henry McMaster plans to come to town Tuesday to headline a “Celebration Honoring The Distinguished Career of Jim Newsome,” which suggests the governor is ready to give him an A.
When it comes to preserving and protecting old cemeteries — particularly African American burial grounds that never had many monuments and have seen what few monuments existed erode or vanish over time — we always seem to be playing catch-up. The only time anything seems to happen is when fresh land clearing or construction work infringes on an unmarked cemetery, most often by accident, and there are news stories, mitigation plans and eventually some sort of temporary resolution. Then we move on until the next one.
An annual ranking of performance at 370 ports worldwide puts South Carolina's among the most well-run among large U.S. waterfronts, but far below its counterparts in other parts of the globe. The Port of Charleston finished No. 130 in the Container Port Performance Index compiled in late May by the...
JOHNS ISLAND — Jennifer Wicker stands in the greenhouse at Sweetgrass Garden watching bees buzz around the sunflowers. In addition to the serenity she feels being at the farm surrounded by plants and animals, Wicker notices how the insects work together toward a common goal, unselfishly giving of themselves.
A longtime downtown Charleston lodging that's undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation has unveiled a new all-day food-and-beverage venue. Black Door Café opened last week at the Mills House Hotel and is part of a larger transformation for the property that's known for its signature pink hue and prominent placement at Meeting and Queen streets.
A Summerville apartment community is now under new ownership after recently selling for $23.76 million, and a pair of other Charleston-area multifamily complexes fetched $36.5 million in a separate transaction. Memphis, Tenn.-based Fogelman Properties partnered with Dallas-based Thackery Partners to buy the 132-unit Westbury Mews at 1425 Trolley Road in...
SUMMERVILLE — Nico Romo is known in Charleston for his French restaurants NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico. With the restaurants’ growing popularity, Charleston diners likely weren’t surprised to hear that Romo had a third outpost in his sights. But they probably didn’t expect it to serve handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and other Italian inspired bites.
Charleston got good news Friday when we learned the chief of the Army Corps of Engineers has signed a letter officially accepting the feasibility report for a $1.1 billion project designed to help protect the peninsula from storms. That's an important milestone, but we hope for another even more promising development out of Washington this year as Congress crafts a bill that could provide more design flexibility and potentially even additional money for the project.
A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District officials have spared no expense when it comes to keeping students safe. The district has spent millions since 2016 to make county school facilities as safe as possible, said Alan Walters, the district’s executive director for safety and risk management, and those efforts are ongoing.
The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce presented Sgt. Steve Kudron with the Mount Pleasant Police Department the First Responder Award. Kudron responded to a juvenile's 911 call after suffering self-inflicted and life threatening wounds. Because of Kudron's swift actions, the juvenile was transported to the hospital and his life was saved.
