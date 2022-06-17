Filing Notices - OCRM -WestRock Charleston Kraft, LLC

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CP-10-1922 OCA # 2022009698 SUMMONS NON JURY CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLAINTIFF -VERSUS- ELEVEN THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SIXTEEN DOLLARS ($11,416.00) US CURRENCY DEFENDANT TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED, PERSON(S) KNOWN TO PLAINTIFF TO HAVE INTERESTS IN THE DEFENDANT PROPERTY AND THE FOLLOWING INTERESTED PARTY: MUHAMMED AMIN HOLLINS YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint for Forfeiture herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this Complaint for Forfeiture upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within sixty (60) days after service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Forfeiture. For the City of North Charleston: /s Frances D. Austin Frances D. Austin Attorney for the Plaintiff Post Office Box 190016 North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 North Charleston, South Carolina This 26th day of April, 2022 AD# 2007953.

1 DAY AGO