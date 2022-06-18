Wildland fire south of Otero County estimated at 2,000 acres

A wildland fire that's burning about 7 miles south of Otero County on Piñon Canyon Maneuver site is now estimated at 2,000 acres.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, the Black Hills Fire was blowing smoke into the county and flames were visible from Highway 350.

No other information was made available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

