ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avs and Tivoli Quad to double staff for Game 2 watch party

By Russell Haythorn
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvGII_0gEfDfAK00

DENVER — What a night for hockey in the Mile High City. The Avs are now up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final after an electrifying overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night.

Both Ball Arena and the Tivoli Quad watch party, the official watch party of the NHL, were packed. The official count – 5,600 fans passing through the gates at the Tivoli Quad. Organizers are expecting 10,000 this weekend for Game 2, which is the max capacity for the Quad.

Organizers say the biggest issue from Wednesday night’s watch party was some confusion among fans about how to enter. There is only one entrance for safety and security purposes, and it sits at the southwest corner of the Tivoli Quad at the intersection of 10th Street and Larimer.

“Basically, just look for the huge flag poles and go there,” said one officer.

Crews are also adding more signage Thursday, including huge Stanley Cup Final banners on the stage at the front of the Quad.

Stage supervisor Bill Huff with Production Services International says they didn’t have a single issue with unruly fans.

“Colorado’s representing us very well,” Huff said. “Last night was electric, tons of people here and a great atmosphere. I would call it a perfect night.”

“The watch party last night was a tremendous success,” said Auraria Campus CEO Colleen Walker.

While it was a success, Walkers says there were some long lines at the beer and drink tents, so they’ll be beefing up staff to accommodate this weekend’s crowd.

“We want to ensure the fan experience is the best it can be, and so we are entirely focused on serving their needs,” Walker said. “We will have water, soda, beer. There were a few lines, so we’re actually going to double our team that’s going to support our fans on Saturday.”

The Denver Police Department will also be increasing patrols around Ball Arena and the Tivoli Quad this Saturday.

The idea this weekend is to work on perfecting what’s already been a success, including the addition of a concert by American DJ Griz starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Gates will open at 3 p.m., an hour earlier than Wednesday night’s watch party.

“The NHL is putting on a free concert right here on the Tivoli Quad before the watch party,” Walker said. “This is the perfect spot in city to host Stanley Cup Final.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#The Tivoli Quad#Stanley Cup
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy