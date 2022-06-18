ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs moves to level one water restrictions

By Anissa Connell
 4 days ago

The City of Manitou Springs has moved into Level One water restrictions in an effort to sustain its water system.

Like many areas in Colorado, Manitou Springs is experiencing low rain levels along with high heat.

Level One restrictions are outlined below:

  • Even-numbered properties should water Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
  • Odd-numbered properties should water Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
  • Max of two hours per day from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Subject to a minimum fine of $100

The restrictions began on June 17 as part of a community-wide approach to decrease the amount of water used.

For more tips on water conservation, click here .
