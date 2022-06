Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Baloo! He is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week, currently housed at Lexington County Animal Services. Baloo is about 3 years old and has been at the shelter for a year and two months. Shelter staff say Baloo does need to be in an only-pet household. However, he loves people, cuddles, and making new human friends!

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO