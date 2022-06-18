Greetings from Paris

Charles Richard Downes, 95, of Roscoe, passed away on June 20, 2022, at the Mon Valley Care Center in Monongahela. Born in Canonsburg on March 10, 1927, he was the son of the late Samuel and Cora Cominsky Downes. Charles “Chuck” joined the United States Navy at age 17 during World War II and became a master mechanic. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war. On June 20, 1948, Chuck married the one and only love of his life, Virginia M. Densmore Downes, and they were married for 74 years. The couple briefly lived in Chambersburg, then settled in Roscoe among family. Chuck worked as a coal miner at the Banning Mine in Smithton for 11 years before joining the family business of Downes News and Lunch, as well as helping in the Downes Garage. Downes News and Lunch in Roscoe was established by Samuel in approximately 1920 and in the mid-1970s Chuck took over the business from his father. Virginia “Ginny” began working with Chuck in running the store once her youngest child started school and the couple worked together until they retired and sold the business in 1991. Chuck was a member of American Legion Post No. 801 in Roscoe and Masonic Lodge No. 461 in California. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his son, William Downes. He is survived by his wife, Ginny; and four children, Thomas (Patty) Downes, Kathleen, Samuel (GayLynn) Downes and Jennifer (Terry) Todd; as well as 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his loving companion, Buddy. Chuck fiercely loved his family and would do anything for them. He shared his pride in their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. Chuck and Ginny had 30 years of retirement and enjoyed wonderful vacations, including two trips to Hawaii and many trips in their motorhome. Everyone knew Chuck from his newsstand and would stop him constantly to share memories of the street cars, the store and especially the hot coffee and “button” hamburgers. Receiving of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1008 Furlong Ave., Roscoe. Services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.

1 DAY AGO