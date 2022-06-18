Greetings from Paris

Union Cleaners used a big second half effort to remain unbeaten in Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League play Tuesday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Trinity’s Eden Williamson poured in a game-high 26 points to help AMD Industries remain unbeaten with a 49-46 win over Monessen Florist Monday in Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League play. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
Uniontown relied on some clutch hitting and a pair of costly wild pitches in the seventh inning of an 8-4 victory over Charleroi in American Legion baseball action at Vets Field Monday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
With temperatures in the 90s, this trio beat the heat Tuesday by heading to Renzie Spray Ground in McKeesport. From left are Xavier Johnson and Demauri and Kalyse Mills. Located in Renziehausen Park near the intersection of Sycamore and Arboretum drives, the spray park features spray and trickle effects that release water from spouts, buckets, shapes and characters, such as tigers. Admission is free and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
For the first time since 2018, the Elizabeth Forward boys basketball program will be looking for a new sideline leader. Matt Loftis recently resigned after four seasons to take the girls basketball coaching position at South Park. Loftis’ hire was approved on June 13, while his resignation was accepted during EF’s school board meeting on June 15.
The Walker siblings, Rosey, 5, and Mekhi, 3, of Elizabeth Township visited Round Hill Park to see the animals, including a pot-bellied pig in the stall behind them. Encompassing more than 1,100 acres in Elizabeth Township, Round Hill Park features an exhibit farm that is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. Other amenities include soccer fields, shelters, a spray park and walking and bridle trails.
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Jackson, 90, of Charleroi, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 20, 2022. A daughter of the late George and Clara Long Green, she was born in Brownsville on Aug. 8, 1931. Formerly of Belle Vernon, Mary had been a resident of Charleroi for over 40 years. She attended the Bible Chapel in Pricedale and was employed as a supervisor at the former Wetterau Company until her retirement in 1994. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Nichols (Dennis Raymond) of Fayette City, Terry Mosco (Stephen Evans) of Carnegie and Carol Jackson of Charleroi; two sons, Victor Jackson of Largo, Fla., and George Jackson of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters and a brother in-law, Margaret and Elroy Whaley of Anchorage, Alaska, and Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; a brother and sister in-law, Paul and Evelyn Green of Bridgeville; 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gerry Jackson and Richard Jackson; a sister, Judith Boulanger; and a brother, Eugene Green. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral services will be private for the family.
Cody Thomas Guenther, 36, of West Mifflin, formerly of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born May 6, 1986, in Pittsburgh, son of Robert and Holly Guenther Fischer of Monongahela. Cody was a 2004 graduate of Ringgold High School. After high school, he worked as a landscaper for 10 years. He was later employed at Napoli restaurant in Washington and currently at Menard Group USA in Carnegie. Cody loved playing hockey when he was in high school, and recently had played for an adult hockey league. He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandfather. Cody was quite the outdoorsman. He spent time hunting and fishing. He most enjoyed taking trips to Topsail Beach in North Carolina and Stoney Spring Farm in Leeper, Pa. He loved all animals, especially dogs. Cody will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone smile. He is survived by his son, Christopher Guenther; sister, Rachel Fischer and fiancé Will Wiser of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Zachary Fischer of Monongahela; maternal grandfather, William T. Guenther of West Mifflin; maternal grandmother, Mary Casperson Guenther of New Eagle; aunt, Noelle Lusk and husband Rick of Cecil; and two cousins, Chloe and Olivia Lusk. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Washington City Mission, c/o Development Office, 382 W. Chestnut St., Ste. 108, Washington, PA 15301. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
John P. Zawicki, 86, of Troy, Mich., formerly of Monessen, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born on Sept. 27, 1935, in Monessen, the son of the late Casimir and Amelia (Swierzbin) Zawicki. John grew up in Monessen and was a 1953 graduate of Monessen High School. He served his country with the U.S. Army and had worked as a regional sales manager for Japan Air. After retiring he became a consultant for Nieman Marcus. He was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Troy. John was devoted to his friends, family and church. He is survived by Gus Rissman; nieces, Patricia, Paula and Denise; nephew, Carl; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Peter Zawicki and Jessie Balogh. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, Monessen. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Beth Ann Menke Philburn, 62, of Finleyville, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born Dec. 24, 1959, in Mt. Lebanon, and was the daughter of the late Edward Ronald and Marian Louise Myers Menke. Beth attended college at Edinboro University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work. She volunteered most of her time to multiple VFWs and American Legions. She is survived by her sons, Kyle (Anne Quinio) Hufnagel of South Park and Neil Hufnagel of Seattle, Wash.; sisters, Laura (Greg) Flaus of Mt. Lebanon and Lisa (Rick) Foster of Mars, Pa.; grandson, Jude Hufnagel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Edward Philburn, who passed away May 21, 2021. There is no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. The family would like to thank everyone within the Allegheny Health Network who took great care of Beth these past few months. Condolences can be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Oliver B. West Jr., 74, of Dawson, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Select Specialty Care in Latrobe. A son of the late Oliver B. and Eleanor Gregg West Sr., he was born on Feb. 20, 1948, in North Charleroi. Formerly of Perryopolis, Oliver had resided in Dawson for 47 years and was a member of the VFW Perryopolis Post 7023 and the Slovak Club in Connellsville. He worked at Combustion Engineering from 1970 to 1987 and Kenametal in Irwin from 1990 till he retired after 25 years in 2015. Oliver was an avid pool player for many years. He served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam where he was a Purple Heart recipient. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Brett Puskar of Dawson; two sons, Jeffrey Ranker of Connellsville and Noel Ranker of Uniontown; three sisters, Linda (William) Johnson of Daisytown, Norma Jean (Bradley) Baker of Perryopolis, and Barbara Moore of North Charleroi; a brother, L. Gregg (Sharon) West of Monongahela; and six grandchildren, Chase, Meagan, Nolan and Gabe Ranker and Jacob and Luke Puskar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Ann Corvin West, in 2022, who he married in 1977; and a son, Oliver B. West III, in 1970. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Charles Richard Downes, 95, of Roscoe, passed away on June 20, 2022, at the Mon Valley Care Center in Monongahela. Born in Canonsburg on March 10, 1927, he was the son of the late Samuel and Cora Cominsky Downes. Charles “Chuck” joined the United States Navy at age 17 during World War II and became a master mechanic. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war. On June 20, 1948, Chuck married the one and only love of his life, Virginia M. Densmore Downes, and they were married for 74 years. The couple briefly lived in Chambersburg, then settled in Roscoe among family. Chuck worked as a coal miner at the Banning Mine in Smithton for 11 years before joining the family business of Downes News and Lunch, as well as helping in the Downes Garage. Downes News and Lunch in Roscoe was established by Samuel in approximately 1920 and in the mid-1970s Chuck took over the business from his father. Virginia “Ginny” began working with Chuck in running the store once her youngest child started school and the couple worked together until they retired and sold the business in 1991. Chuck was a member of American Legion Post No. 801 in Roscoe and Masonic Lodge No. 461 in California. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his son, William Downes. He is survived by his wife, Ginny; and four children, Thomas (Patty) Downes, Kathleen, Samuel (GayLynn) Downes and Jennifer (Terry) Todd; as well as 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his loving companion, Buddy. Chuck fiercely loved his family and would do anything for them. He shared his pride in their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. Chuck and Ginny had 30 years of retirement and enjoyed wonderful vacations, including two trips to Hawaii and many trips in their motorhome. Everyone knew Chuck from his newsstand and would stop him constantly to share memories of the street cars, the store and especially the hot coffee and “button” hamburgers. Receiving of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1008 Furlong Ave., Roscoe. Services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
More than three dumpsters of trash were pulled from the banks of the Monongahela River this weekend. M & N Heating and Cooling and AirTight Duct Cleaning owners Max Noel and Natalie Botsko organized their company’s second annual Trash Bash, bringing together more than 30 volunteers Saturday morning at the Monongahela Aquatorium in hopes of spending a few hours to make the river a bit more beautiful.
Cam Jasso’s family is urging the Belle Vernon/Rostraver Township community to donate blood in response to a nationwide shortage and a devastating setback in their 11-year-old’s fight against orbital rhabdomyosarcoma. A blood drive in Cam’s name will take place at Marion Elementary from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. The American Red Cross is facilitating the drive.
For patients referred by the health care system, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network have launched a multi-year initiative to create a high-performing social care network that will compensate nonprofits that address social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, transportation barriers and housing. To read the rest of the...
Nicholas S. “Nick” Bell Sr., 33, of Monessen, sadly departed this earthly life unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born March 6, 1989, in Carroll Township, son of Eddy (LarRie) Bell and Rebecca Thomson. Nick was a 2008 graduate of Monessen High School and worked as a laborer in the oil and gas industry. He also operated Breads Ice Cream Truck throughout the area. Nick was a tough football player and passed that on to many as a youth sports coach in Monessen. He enjoyed bowling with the Wednesday Night Quads, riding dirt bikes and fishing. Nick was a proud father and loved his children dearly. In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his sons, Nicholas, Tazier and Zyaire; daughters, Ki’Meyah and Nova; his maternal grandmother, Linda Thomson; three brothers, Aaron Bell, Chance Bonam and Savien Bonam; three sisters, Aleisha Bell, Edzarae Bell and Cyria Pace; aunt, Tonia Lawson; his godmother and aunt, Robin Swaney; uncles, Zachary Lawson and Monte Ward; nephew, A’son Bell; favorite cousin, Josh Vanhooser; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nick was preceded in death by a son, Kiandre L. Dean; and by his paternal grandmother, Antonia Lawson; and paternal grandfather, Edward Bell. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 230 Reed Ave., Monessen. Funeral services will follow at noon with Elder Jack Howell delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Residents of the Charleroi Area School District will see an increase in their tax bills next year. On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a roughly $28.1 million budget for 2022-23 that includes an 0.8611-mill tax increase and is about $2 million higher than last year. To read the rest of...
Homeowners in the Belle Vernon Area School District may be spared a tax increase after all. The school board is expected to implement Homestead and Farmstead tax exclusions for the 2022-23 school year at Monday’s meeting. That could cancel out the increased millage levied by the district. To read...
McKeesport Area School District is putting an extra emphasis this summer on getting children registered for school. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
North Charleroi is in immediate need of a code enforcement officer. During Monday’s voting meeting, several residents spoke out against unsightly properties neighboring their homes. Some complained of trash, while others cited high grass and rodents. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s...
Comments / 0