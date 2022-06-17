ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Residents Have Another SCRUB Day Opportunity

Des Moines, Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmE3h_0gEfBylJ00

Press Release

Residents can bring their bulk items, tires, appliances, building materials and furniture to be disposed of for free to the MWA Transfer Station (4198 Delaware Ave) from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Yard waste can be brought to the MWA Compost Center (1601 Harriett St.) from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. as well.

"This is a great opportunity for Des Moines residents to get rid of things from their houses or yards completely free," Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said. "It's one of those times to knock some items off your house maintenance to-do list without having to pay landfill fees."

Des Moines residency will be verified by ID or Utility bills.

Further guidelines and acceptable items are available at DSM.city/SCRUB

Contact

Al Setka

Chief Communications Officer, City Manager’s Office

(515) 283-4057

AMSetka@dmgov.org

About the City of Des Moines

The City of Des Moines is Iowa’s capital city and our 17 departments serve more than 214,000 residents and 52 neighborhood associations. Des Moines is a leader in sustainability and provides its residents with vibrant neighborhoods, an alive and active downtown, and abundant leisure opportunities.

Des Moines continuously improves neighborhoods, public safety and quality of life by offering exceptional city services and reliable infrastructure while fostering an involved and compassionate community for all who visit and live in Des Moines.

Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information. Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Delaware State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Delaware, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Des Moines Residents#The Mwa Transfer Station#The Mwa Compost Center#City Manager S Office
KCCI.com

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
Daily Iowan

Blaming one legislator for accident ignores a lot

It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
1230kfjb.com

Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

2 critically injured in separate Des Moines motorcycle crashes Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating two separate crashes that left motorcyclists in critical condition Sunday night. The first accident happened around 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of E. 12th Street and E. University Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

3 people shot, 1 critical at Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were shot at a Des Moines apartment complex Saturday night. One person's injuries are described as critical, according to police. Police were called to the area of Four Seasons Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Woodland Ave., at about 6:50 p.m. When...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa

41
Followers
133
Post
216
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines is the capital and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Iowa. It is also the county seat of Polk County. A small part of the city extends into Warren County. It was incorporated on September 22, 1851, as Fort Des Moines, which was shortened to "Des Moines" in 1857.

Comments / 0

Community Policy