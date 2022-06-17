Des Moines Residents Have Another SCRUB Day Opportunity

Press Release

Residents can bring their bulk items, tires, appliances, building materials and furniture to be disposed of for free to the MWA Transfer Station (4198 Delaware Ave) from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Yard waste can be brought to the MWA Compost Center (1601 Harriett St.) from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. as well.

"This is a great opportunity for Des Moines residents to get rid of things from their houses or yards completely free," Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said. "It's one of those times to knock some items off your house maintenance to-do list without having to pay landfill fees."

Des Moines residency will be verified by ID or Utility bills.

Further guidelines and acceptable items are available at DSM.city/SCRUB

Contact

Al Setka

Chief Communications Officer, City Manager’s Office

(515) 283-4057

AMSetka@dmgov.org

About the City of Des Moines

The City of Des Moines is Iowa’s capital city and our 17 departments serve more than 214,000 residents and 52 neighborhood associations. Des Moines is a leader in sustainability and provides its residents with vibrant neighborhoods, an alive and active downtown, and abundant leisure opportunities.

Des Moines continuously improves neighborhoods, public safety and quality of life by offering exceptional city services and reliable infrastructure while fostering an involved and compassionate community for all who visit and live in Des Moines.

Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information. Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information.