Boos, Dobson lead Gold Team past Black Team in All-Star football game

Liberty Center fans breaking out their patented chants to root on league rivals? An Eastwood quarterback handing off to an Otsego running back?

Don’t adjust your screens. The sights were true on a pristine Friday evening at Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium for summertime football.

Eastwood quarterback Lake Boos threw for two touchdowns, and Start defensive back EJ Dobson intercepted three passes in leading the Gold Team to a 30-7 victory over the Black Team in the Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game.

“I never thought I would gel with the Elmwood guys like that,” said Boos, who took offensive MVP honors. “We came out here, and we just had that chemistry right away. It was nice to see all the [Northern Buckeye Conference] guys and the guys from the other leagues.”

In all, 110 nominated seniors gathered for one final hurrah under the lights — or a lack thereof, as a blown transformer in the area left the Perrysburg campus without power — in front of a rowdy crowd which was every bit into the game as it would have been on a fall evening.

The Gold Team started the evening with flair, as Boos’ 32-yard touchdown connection to Start receiver TJ Davidson at the near-side end zone pylon capped off a six-play, 47-yard drive to open the game.

The Black Team responded on its second drive following a Black Team punt, as Lake quarterback Sam Scifers found Bowsher’s Elias Triplett on a short curl route, and Triplett did the rest in scampering into for a 15-yard score to tie the game at 7 early in the first quarter.

“I just put it out there, and I’m glad it connected,” Scifers said. “It was a really good move by the receiver, so he definitely did most of the hard stuff. ... It’s really fun just getting out here and getting a chance to play.”

The Gold Team was run by Elmwood coach Greg Bishop and his Royals staff, and the Black Team was led by Rossford coach Todd Drusback and Bowling Green coach Josh Wade, with each of their staffs contributing as assistants. Each coach had one practice to prepare their teams for the game.

The Gold Team picked up its second win in the past three all-star games, after the Black Team went on a three-game winning streak from 2016-2018. The 2020 game was not played because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Black Team won the 2021 edition, 26-14.

“It was a lot of fun,” Bishop said. “We wanted to keep it simple offensively and defensively. These kids are all-stars for a reason, so just let them be themselves, let them play, let them fly around, and that was our philosophy going into it as we planned for this game. Let our kids be fast, let them play fast, and keep it simple.”

After the Black Team’s touchdown drive, the Gold Team struck paydirt on a two-play drive to end the first quarter. Otsego’s Trent Leiter burst for a 35-yard run down the far sideline, and a defensive penalty set the Gold Team up on the Black Team 17-yard line. Boos then hooked up with Tinora’s Cole Commisso on a wide receiver screen, and Commisso worked into the end zone for a 14-7 lead after the PAT.

A fumbled pitch on the Gold Team offense led to a recovery by the Black Team and Findlay’s Tyler Treft, but Dobson corralled his first of three interceptions on the third play of the Black Team’s ensuing drive. The turnover led to a six-play, 36-yard drive which was capped by a 1-yard rushing TD by Whitmer’s Steven McCoy. The PAT was blocked, and the Gold Team had a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

“I always train hard,” Dobson said. “Hard work and dedication, and just trying to come and show my talents. I have a lot of confidence. I’ve got high confidence, so I’ll always say I’m the best no matter who’s on the field, and I proved it today.”

The Gold Team went on an 11-play drive to close the half, but Clay kicker Aiden Dickens’ 43-yard field goal try was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell short of the uprights.

The Gold Team’s defense continued to make plays into the second half, as Liberty Center’s Camren Foster recovered a fumbled snap by Scifers, which led to a 23-yard field goal from Dickens and a 23-7 Gold Team lead to begin the third quarter.

Anthony Wayne’s Ty Grooms got an interception for the Black Team and was named the game’s defensive MVP. Dobson got his second INT in the third quarter.

The Gold Team defense forced a turnover on downs deep in Black Team territory, and Leiter ran for an 11-yard touchdown and a 30-7 Black Team lead as dusk shrouded the stadium. Dobson picked off his third pass on the Black Team’s final drive.

“That’s the biggest thing, is you form relationships with kids you either played against or you heard about or don’t know well,” Drusback said. “I think that’s the neat thing with it. ... I think you saw a couple of key plays here and there that gave them momentum and swung it, but, like I said, it’s just great to be a part of it.”