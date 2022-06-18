ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Blasts Washington Post Twitter Wars: “Democracy Dies In Dumbness”

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DWb1_0gEfAOSi00

Click here to read the full article.

Bill Maher has a beef with Millennials, specifically those who inhabit the newsroom of the Washington Post.

Reviewing the recent Twitter war between WaPo reporter Felicia Sonmez and the other members of that newsroom – a flame battle that eventually saw Sonmez fired and another reporter put on a month’s leave without pay – Maher said the joke tweet that instigated it was something that has been going on for eons. Yet the “unlicensed daycare center” that is the newsroom didn’t find the humor in it.

“Can you imagine a world that allows jokes you don’t like? Of course, the leadership folded like a Miami condo,” he said, falling back on the tired trope that the tweet did not reflect the institution’s values, “free speech not being one of them.”

Maher then broadened the WaPo conflict into a larger takedown of the generation that now is coming into its own in the workplace as Baby Boomers retire.

“You think my generation is an eyeroll,” Maher said. “Let me tell you about the younger generation. Your sense of entitlement is legendary,” he said, also attacking “your attention span and work ethic,” specifically “the unqualified little shit who doesn’t understand why he’s not a producer yet.” He added that the WaPo story had such resonance because we all know the stereotypical players in it.

Millennials complain that they haven’t taken over yet, Maher said. But that’s because the Boomers are reluctant to turn the world over to them for incidents like the WaPo wars.

“The crybabies are still winning,” Maher said. “They complain they haven’t taken over yet. The fact that the Post’s response was to punish one of their best reporters shows the kindergarten is still in charge.”

In 1972, the Watergate break-in happened, a story basically scooped by the WaPo. “I have to wonder how the Post’s newsroom of today would handle that. “All this time blubber-tweeting. Don’t you have anything better to do? Aren’t you supposed to be reporters digging up stuff? This is why you’re not in charge. If someone named Deep Throat called today and wanted to meet, this crew of emotional hemophiliacs would have an anxiety attack and report to HR they didn’t feel safe.”

Maher did take hope in the fact that the WaPo eventually did fire Sonmez. “Maybe there’s a line. That generation has to find that line and move it closer to sanity. Because democracy dies in dumbness.”

Earlier, Maher’s guest was Emmy winning writer Danny Strong, producer of the Hulu limited seies Dopesick , about the opioid epidemic. His strongest moment was when he insisted that members of the Sackler family “absolutely” should face prison time for their manufacturing role and lies in the opioid crisis.

The panel discussion was dominated by podcaster Krystal Ball, a far leftist who would hardly let Maher or guest author and James Kirchick talk.

The most interesting moment of the talk was when Maher was asked whether he thought Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be better than ex-President Donald Trump. “Yes, I do,” he said. “He won’t be poop-tweeting and having feuds with Bette Midler.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 72

Leonard Kolak
3d ago

Bill Maher's been hitting the nail right on the head lately. He is one hundred percent right. A lot of these twenty something's can't run a lemonade stand.. Democracy dies in dumbness. That about sums it up

Reply(27)
69
William Smith
3d ago

If Bill is right, with this administration, Democracy is already DEAD, dumbness seems to be a badge of honor for every single person in this administration

Reply
43
AZ middle of the road, slightly right
3d ago

I have been unbelievably impressed with Bill Maher’s opinion since Joe Biden began occupation of the White House. Never thought I would say this.

Reply
23
Related
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Maher
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#War#The Washington Post#Wapo#Boomers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
TMZ.com

Biden's Ex-Press Sec. Jen Psaki Clarifies Parody Account Isn't Her

Jen Psaki has been spreading proverbial burns all over Twitter lately -- that is, if you're dumb enough to believe it's actually her ... which the real McCoy is here to clear up. President Biden's ex-Press Sec. -- who recently stepped away from the role -- made some apparently needed...
POLITICS
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Rips Fox News, Tucker Carlson And Facebook With Help From Hugh Jackman & Robert Reich In Musical Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Just days after Fox made a portfolio pitch to advertisers at its upfront showcasing Fox shows, including The Simpsons, and Fox News in the same breath, Matt Groenig & Co. shot back. Sunday night’s season finale of The Simpsons called out Fox News and Facebook for spreading misinformation, stoking fear and, well, a fondness for dictators. At one point, a Tucker Carlson-like character is shown saying, “Putin for president, next on Fox News.” At another point the lyrics, “Facebook feeds our fright. They convince us things were great when gas was cheap and men were...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy