One of the Art Institute lions situated outside of the Chicago institution. | Bridget Rice. Monday, June 20, 2022 || By John Rice/Forest Park Review || @maywoodnews. The iconic lions that stand in front of the Art Institute on Michigan Avenue have been transported to Forest Park. They were removed from the museum on June 14 and brought to the Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio at 900 Des Plaines Avenue. The studio’s director, Andrzej Dajnowksi, will oversee a thorough steam cleaning of the sculptures. They will then apply a protective wax coating that will make the lions shine.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO