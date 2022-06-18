ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

4 Long Beach firefighters hurt in blaze at apartment that stored fireworks

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Flames ravage two apartments in Long Beach, injuring four firefighters, after fireworks stored in one of the units exploded. | Photo courtesy of Brody Fitzpatrick/Twitter

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries Friday when fireworks exploded inside one of two apartments burning at a complex in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach.

The blaze in the 3900 block of Allin Street was reported at 8:23 a.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin.

The fire burned apartments on the second and third floor of the three-story building, Heflin said. While firefighters were battling the flames, a strong explosion blew out part of the second-floor apartment’s windows and scorched the apartment above it, he said.

Several smaller explosions then occurred, Heflin said.

Two firefighters were initially taken to a hospital with minor burns, Heflin said. A third firefighter was subsequently also transported for minor burns, and a fourth complaining of hearing damage from the blasts.

The fire displaced two people from the third-floor apartment. The second floor apartment where the fireworks were stored was vacant, Heflin said.

The flames were extinguished around 8:40 a.m., he said. An investigation into the fireworks was underway, he added.

