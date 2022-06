REDDING, Calif. — A black bear was caught on camera stealing a 50-pound bag of chicken feed from a home's garage in west Redding over the weekend. Local Cheri Dannenberg said she lives off of Muletown Road near Placer Street in the Grant area of West Redding. She recorded the bear wandering by her home, outside of her garage, before it broke in and stole the chicken feed.

REDDING, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO