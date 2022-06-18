ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Mill site purchase little help to former workers

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago

The Durango Georgia Paper Co. site in St. Marys is under new ownership after nearly two decades of sitting vacant.

But the $9 million sale to bankruptcy court doesn’t mean former employees are going to see any type of meaningful compensation or money owed them.

The owners from Mexico purchased the mill site from the estate of Howard Gilman after his death in 1998 and managed the business until 2002, when the owners announced plans to permanently close, costing more than 900 employees their jobs.

Jim Stein, a Camden County lawyer, represented some of the employees after the owners left town and forced the business into bankruptcy.

Employees were promised severance pay, vacation pay and sick pay but were left without any compensation.

Some workers were owed more than $40,000. They will get pennies on the dollar owed.

“It certainly altered their lives,” Stein said. “The owners left in the middle of the night leaving the employees holding the bag. For the most part those guys have been shoved aside.”

There is one person who did not suffer financially during the nearly two decades the mill site was under control of the bankruptcy court.

“The only person who has made any money is the trustee who managed the site,” Stein said.

James Coughlin, executive director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, said the owner, Jacoby Development, Inc., plans a soft ground breaking this summer at a date to be announced.

A master plan for the site was approved by St. Marys City Council in early May.

Plans for the $500 million project called Cumberland Inlet include a 160-slip marina that is already permitted, a boutique hotel, multi-family residential units, RV park and conservation areas.

The site is a designated tax allocation district, which allows increased tax revenue generated on the site to be reinvested into the project.

Community Policy