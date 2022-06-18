ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Search & rescue dogs returned home after weeks of searching

By Valerie Pritchett, Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — In May, police were looking for three search and rescue dogs stolen from a New Mexico woman. All three dogs have since been found after weeks of searching and one dog even brought eight new puppies back with her.

Dr. Kim Lark, the owner of the three dogs, says her estranged husband stole her car and the three dogs inside. Along with the dogs’ safe return home, Dr. Lark says her husband was arrested and the dogs were found.

“My PI called and said ‘I have the dogs,’ I was so happy. I had a pressure in my chest for four weeks. I had been so afraid that I was never going to get my dogs back,” Dr. Lark said.

One of the dogs, K9 Felony, trained at Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Philadelphia, which is where a few of the Midstate’s K9s come from.

All three home and one of her K9’s, Boarder Collie Zero, was pregnant when taken and returned with eight puppies. Dr. Lark said all of the dogs are in good health.

