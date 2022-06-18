ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library Lines: Make a splash with ocean-inspired summer activities

By Emily Clare
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
The Cheboygan Area Public Library has waves of family-friendly summer activities happening right now. There are several ocean-inspired activities for kiddos with Children’s Librarian Ms. Nancy, family movie nights in the Garden, a teen online scavenger/crossword quest, and adult drawing and clay workshops. For dates and more information on any of these events, stop by the Cheboygan Library or visit the library’s website at cheboyganlibrary.org.

Need your magazine fix? The Cheboygan Area Public Library now offers thousands — yes, thousands — of magazine titles to patrons. Check out all the fantastic e-magazines now available through OverDrive, a digital app that also has e-books and audiobooks.

OverDrive is an app that can be downloaded to any reading or mobile device. And it is easy to do so. Just visit your app store and search for OverDrive. Or visit cheboyganlibrary.org, click on the “Looking For” tab at the top of the page, select “Your Digital Library” from the drop-down menu, and then “UpNorth Digital-OverDrive.”

When you are on OverDrive, you can sign in using your Cheboygan Area Public Library card to access all the free material. If prompted, you may have to search for your library and enter your bar code and sometimes your pin number. If you need help with any of this information, be sure to call or stop by the Library and a staff member will be able to assist you.

OverDrive, which also offers other apps including Libby for audiobooks and e-books and Kanopy for films, has thousands and thousands of options for reading (and listening or watching) material. All at your fingertips. Be sure to take advantage of this as you are enjoying some relaxing time in the hammock or on the beach or in the boat this summer.

The Cheboygan Area Public Library is also hosting a blood drive 1-6:45 p.m. June 23 with Versiti Blood Drive Centers of Michigan. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. You can make an appointment by calling Versiti Blood Centers at 866-642-5663 or visiting Versiti.org/michigan and searching for sponsor code “Cheboygan Public Library” or calling/visiting the Library.

The library and the Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan truly appreciate your time and kindness with this. Donating blood helps a great deal. Your donation positively impacts the lives of other Michiganders who need the blood. And we sincerely thank you for your kindness. So, if you can donate, we greatly appreciate you doing so.

— Emily Clare is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

