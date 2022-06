The Fontana Police Department closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands as they investigate an officer-involved shooting.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway.The suspect then fled and led police on a pursuit onto the 10 Freeway. The pursuit ended when police conducted a PIT maneuver. After, two occupants ran away from police. Authorities nor the suspect opened fire at the end of the pursuit.The condition of the suspect is unknown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO