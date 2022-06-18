ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Fantastic Father’s Day Weekend Ahead

By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday night: Cooler and comfy with temps falling into...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Vintage car rally coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world’s premiere vintage car rally took off from Rhode Island over the weekend. And on Wednesday, they’ll be arriving in South Bend!. The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum will serve as a checkpoint for the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Roofsit 2022 is underway at Martin’s Super Market

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 26th annual Roofsit is underway. U93 will broadcast live from the Martin’s Super Market, Heritage Square location to raise money for child abuse prevention programs in Michiana. There will also be fun activities throughout the week. Kids Day will take place on Wednesday from...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Baker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another edition of 2nd Chance Pet. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Baker. Baker is 1.5-years-old, sweet,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: ‘Black Nouns’ author Jenario D. Morgan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The author of a new poetry book titled Black Nouns, Jenario D. Morgan, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. Morgan’s book introduces readers to his original poetry that talks about faith, family, and the challenges many Black people face.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friends and loved ones gather Monday night to remember two women found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments over the weekend. Police say 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson— both of Niles— were found early Saturday morning after police responded to a welfare check at Laurel Woods Apts.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Notre Dame begins work on new men’s residence hall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School may be out for the summer but work on a new men’s residence hall on Notre Dame’s campus is just getting started. The residence hall will be located on the east side of campus, between Johnson family hall and the east campus research complex. It’ll be four stories tall, spanning 79,000 sq. ft. and will house around 260 students. The first-floor level will feature communal areas on one side of the floor, and quiet study spaces, a reading room and the hall chapel on the other side. It will also have fitness, laundry, and vending facilities, as well as an outdoor patio.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

525 Foundation hosts ‘Great Lakes Region Prevention Conference’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local foundation is doing it’s part to fight the opioid overdose epidemic. The 525 Foundation is hosting the Great Lakes Region Prevention Conference on Tuesday. For the event, speakers and experts discussed the best ways to help prevent opioid abuse. “This has been...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic#Ppt#
WNDU

ND coaches, players attend Juneteenth event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame coaches and players celebrate Juneteenth with students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County. Many came out to celebrate a day of freedom, as one community. “So much fun to be able to be out here and spend...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - A local sports radio anchor is hanging up the headset after 57 years in the business. Considered the voice of northwest Indiana high school sports, WKVI-FM’s Harold Welter called his final games about two weeks ago, broadcasting the play-by-play for the South Central softball and baseball teams’ respective state and semi-state title runs.
KNOX, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Elkhart County. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Elzy Sweeten, of Elkhart. Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered off the road, hitting a pole arm.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

Suspect in Elkhart double homicide pleads guilty

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man accused of killing two people at an Elkhart restaurant in February has pled guilty to murder charges. 20-year-old Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr. plead guilty to two counts of murder last Thursday. According to the A.P., Benitez-Tilley allegedly shot and killed Haley Smith, 22, and...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

BLM South Bend calls for SBCSC to fire superintendent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Black Lives Matter South Bend and the South Bend branch of the NAACP held a press conference. The conference called upon the South Bend Community School Corporation to fire Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings. The group is accusing Cummings of failing to address several...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana celebrates Juneteenth

(WNDU) - (WNDU) - All over the country, Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, the official end of all slavery in the US. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, becoming so just last year, and Michiana residents are celebrating and remembering America’s past. “It’s a day of memory, basically whether you...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

GE & Notre Dame partner to host STEM summer camp for girls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, General Electric teamed up with Notre Dame to host a new kind of summer camp. The event, known as “GE Girls at Notre Dame”, offered a free day of STEM education for sixth and seventh grade girls. It was held at...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame baseball eliminated from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The 2022 season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team has officially come to a close after the team suffered a 5-1 loss Tuesday afternoon to Texas A&M. The Irish avoided a shutout with a Brooks Coetzee home run in the 8th inning, but it’d...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Weight loss surgery for kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most obese adults were also obese as children. Our children are facing a health crisis that could affect them for the rest of their lives. That’s why doctors are turning to some very adult solutions to help children get their weight back on track.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police look for suspects after Goshen homes are vandalized with graffiti

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes and alleyways in Goshen were vandalized with graffiti, and residents said that they were disappointed to see this kind of behavior in their neighborhood. Within a few blocks of the intersection of East Jefferson Street, and South Cottage Avenue, several homes were tagged with graffiti....
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Winimac man injured after tractor, van collide on I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winimac man has been seriously injured after their tractor collided into a van in Porter County. According to the authorities, around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning ISP were informed a tractor pulling a lawnmower was hit by a van. An investigation says the John Deer tractor with a pull-behind mower deck stopped moving due to the bridge at MM 26.6.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy