Grand Junction, CO

Drought conditions affecting the community

By (Christopher Guevara)
KJCT8
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The drought is currently affecting many locations across the Western Slope this summer. It can relate to warm to hot temperatures and little to no precipitation; this can harm...

www.kjct8.com

KJCT8

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Temperatures to rise to near average

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The system that impacted the Western Slope this past weekend has since left the state and continues to move northeastwardly. The result for today left most of the Western Slope seeing plenty of sunshine but feeling cooler temperatures than yesterday. We continue to have an Omega Block pattern across the nation. However, this has shifted eastward, leaving the Western Slope in a trough. The trough allows colder air from the north to sink southward into the place, which made a cold front past through which, in turn, temperatures stayed in the lower 80s as our high.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Omega Block pattern continues but changes on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Flash Flood Watch has been reissued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties until 9 pm tonight. We will continue to feel the impacts of this system across the Western Slope throughout the remainder of the day. Our jet stream pattern is similar to yesterday in that it is in an Omega Block Pattern. This jet stream layout gets its name because it resembles the Greek letter, Omega. The setup transitions to what is occurring across the Western Slope, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We still have monsoon moisture across the Western Slope from the south. Areas in the high elevations and high country can expect to have more of this system and scattered showers throughout the day. In some instances, some areas can receive pockets of heavier precipitation, and this is where the possibility of some flooding could occur. More specifically, Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar is the most significant area of interest with the possibility of flash flooding. In the lower valleys, this will be a hit or miss today. Some places will remain dry and cloudy and feel breezy winds, while others can receive a pop-up shower.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Witness recounts moments after shots fired near popular restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Multiple shots were fired near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction, and one woman who witnessed the incident is sharing her account of what happened. Madeline Goss and her group of friends were sitting on the patio at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning when...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
KJCT8

Black Citizens and Friends host Juneteenth Celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “Juneteenth celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation signed into law, but more specifically, it celebrates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865 found out nearly two years when it was signed into law,” said Rommel James McClaney Jr., a Black Citizens and Friends member.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of firing multiple shots into the ground near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction. 28-year-old Richard Farmer was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center last night, after witnesses said he fired several...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of robbery and domestic assault among other charges. 32-year-old Steven Johnson is accused of punching out a window at a home on the 100 block of Independent Avenue around 8:30 pm on June 18. Police said a victim was struck in the face during the altercation and was seriously injured.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

