The leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark abortion rights case, Roe v. Wade, sparked a flurry of protests around the country. The news raised concerns that other federal protections will be rolled back, including the right to birth control. In response to this federal volatility, a number of states have acted to protect access to abortion, and to reproductive health care more generally. Laudably, Gov. Ned Lamont led the nation in signing legislation protecting and expanding access to abortion in Connecticut, but the state should go further, by taking urgent action to expand access to contraception.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO