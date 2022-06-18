Phoenix brothers helping out seniors by doing chores, odd jobs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new mural is being installed at a Phoenix nonprofit and it has a simple, positive message. Volunteers started putting together Ben’s Bells “Be Kind” mural on Monday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Family Dining Room near Fourth Avenue and Watkins Street, which is south of Interstate 17. They began to place tiles on the wall, with kids and adults working on the project. “We try to bring people together so that we have that family atmosphere, that environment to create that positive thing for kids to do too,” Jesse Sosa, an organizer with United Healthcare. The kids worked on little flowers called “kindness coins.” “Those are purchased through Ben’s Bells so that they can raise money to be able to do more and more of these types of murals,” Sosa said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO