Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix brothers helping out seniors by doing chores, odd jobs

AZFamily
 4 days ago

AZFamily

Last chance! This contest can open doors for your Phoenix-area small business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona’s Family is woven into the fabric of our Phoenix-area communities and dedicated to supporting local businesses whenever and however we can. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Cox Business, National Bank of Arizona, and Local First Arizona to give some of our Phoenix-area small-business owners a boost through the Small Business Spotlight Contest.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Brother and sister eye a future in police work

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In today’s Finding Forever, a series where we connect viewers to deserving children in foster care, you will meet siblings with law enforcement on the mind. And what day Michael and his sister Riley had visiting a Phoenix Police South Mountain precinct to get the VIP tour.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Volunteers start installing mural with positive message at Phoenix nonprofit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new mural is being installed at a Phoenix nonprofit and it has a simple, positive message. Volunteers started putting together Ben’s Bells “Be Kind” mural on Monday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Family Dining Room near Fourth Avenue and Watkins Street, which is south of Interstate 17. They began to place tiles on the wall, with kids and adults working on the project. “We try to bring people together so that we have that family atmosphere, that environment to create that positive thing for kids to do too,” Jesse Sosa, an organizer with United Healthcare. The kids worked on little flowers called “kindness coins.” “Those are purchased through Ben’s Bells so that they can raise money to be able to do more and more of these types of murals,” Sosa said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Team to study areas burned by wildfires near Flagstaff

PHOENIX, AZ
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt-road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix area population growth contributing to temperature spike

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Vigil held for victims of double-murder suicide in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Monday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.
PHOENIX, AZ

