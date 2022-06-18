After a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Midwest has become an attractive area for business startups to plant their roots and bloom. Large tech companies as well have taken note -- with Facebook, Apple and Google constructing and operating data centers across Iowa -- creating a so-called “Silicon Prairie” primed for a new generation of startups. And here in the Quad-Cities, local companies are innovating and utilizing new, emerging technologies – from virtual reality to machine learning and beyond – and bringing tech jobs to the Heartland.
