After a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Development Association awarded Grow Clinton with a $32,063 grant to help recertify the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park. The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park represents one of the most substantial economic development assets in the Greater Clinton Region with its location adjacent to U.S. Highway 30 and the Clinton Municipal Airport, Grow Clinton said in a media release. With immediate access to the Union Pacific Railroad east-west mainline and the availability of reliable infrastructure, the park is an ideal location for any industrial company seeking to expand operations or relocate.

CLINTON, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO