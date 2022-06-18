ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrean gets best of Brebeuf ace, ties IHSAA record with 8th baseball state title

By Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star
Andrean leadoff hitter Alonzo Paul's near-home run to start Friday's Class 3A state championship game foreshadowed what was to come for the 59ers.

The fastball from Brebeuf Jesuit ace Andrew Dutkanych IV jumped off the 5-8 outfielder's bat and on most high school fields, the ball ends up over the fence for a home run. At Victory Field, Brebeuf left fielder Michael Finelli had just enough room to catch the ball before crashing into the left-field fence.

The ball didn't leave the yard, but it served as a warning shot.

State finals players to watch: Aces, sluggers and a potential 1st-round pick

Andrean was sitting on Dutkanych's fastball and he'd need to rely on his offs-peed pitches to get it done. One week after Dutkanych dominated Silver Creek with breaking balls, the 59ers made solid contact off him throughout Friday, scoring three runs in a five-hit second inning, helping them earn an 5-1 win over Brebeuf.

The win is Andrean's eighth championship as a program, tying LaPorte for the most titles in state history.

"I felt like my job as leadoff guy is to set the tone," Paul said. "Me, Jax (Kalemba) and the captains, we talked about 'Zo you start the tone.' So a barrel starting off shows us that we're ready to go."

Andrean (31-4) threatened in the first inning, putting two runners in scoring position before Dutkanych retired the next two batters to end the inning.

The 59ers broke through in the second with two outs. Billy Jones and Andrean starter Peyton Niksch singled. Paul plated two with another hard-hit ball, this time to right field. After a Mason Barth infield single, Paul scored on a Kalemba single, Andrean's fifth single in a row.

Andrean added one run in the third on a Moises Vasquez RBI sacrifice bunt. Pinch hitter Angel Ramirez's sacrifice fly scored Kalemba for Andrean's final run in the fifth.

"(Dutkanych) started the first three hitters off with breaking pitches for strikes," longtime Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. "Then he threw that fastball to Zo, he smoked it and it was almost like, 'I don't know if I can throw the fastball.' Then Mason got a fastball base hit, then Jax got a fastball base hit."

The four earned runs were the most Dutkanych allowed in a start all season. The Vanderbilt commit finished the six-inning start allowing eight hits while striking out eight.

Dutkanych's counterpart Niksch did a great job of keeping Brebuef off balance. Brebuef (26-5) planned to protect the outside part of the plate against Niksch, but the Purdue-Northwest commit got his fastball inside on hitters, jamming them and forcing weak contact.

Anthony Annee singled in the third, advanced to second on an error, moved to third on a Jayden Ohmer single and came home on a Niksch failed pickoff attempt. Niksch allowed just three hits in seven innings, striking out eight.

"I thought we'd get a few more hits off of him but he did a really good job," Brebeuf coach Jeff Scott said. "Our kids battled through it. We had a lot of adversity tonight."

The loss will be Scott's final game as coach at Brebeuf. Scott announced his retirement Wednesday after four seasons at the school. Scott amassed a 98-47 record at Brebeuf. He had a 131-100-1 overall record in 12 seasons as a coach.

Scott said he thought about stepping down after last season, but he wanted to finish what he started with Dutkanych, Annee, Luke Bauer, Sam Reed and the entire Brebeuf senior class.

Although they fell short of their ultimate goal, the Brebeuf senior class will cherish this season and the memories made with Scott and their teammates.

"It was really special to be able to have him for this last year," Dutkanych said. "He had us when we were just little kids and he's kind of sending us off into adulthood and into college. So it was really special."

Follow IndyStar high school baseball Insider Akeem Glaspie on Twitter at @THEAkeemGlaspie.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Andrean gets best of Brebeuf ace, ties IHSAA record with 8th baseball state title

