‘Last Man Standing’: Here’s Why the Cast Struggled to Stay Together

There appears to be a serious misconception when it comes to some movies and how they alter the story upon which they’re based. One thing is true: fans love a good story. But one of the many things that change over time is how fans will react to a biographical story that is based around and on true events that occur throughout history. The tale of the band known as Queen, as displayed in Bohemian Rhapsody, is one of those that people were bound to be insanely sensitive about since Queen has enjoyed a loyal fanbase for quite some time now. The fact that this 2018 movie might have gotten a few things wrong and altered a few facts isn’t surprising in the least since the idea is to make a story more cinematic and to keep people interested. There are times when the actual history that has been written and documented isn’t the type of story that a director wants to tell, and as a result, they end up doing their own thing to get people into the theater.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO