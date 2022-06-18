ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last Man Standing’: Here’s Why the Cast Struggled to Stay Together

By Megan Molseed
 4 days ago
Fans of the popular Tim Allen TV sitcom series Last Man Standing remember how the series was famous for shaking up the cast. From repeat appearances by some big names to changes to regular characters, it always seemed like the hit series found it to be a struggle keeping the cast...

Cool hand Doogle
2d ago

I loved the show but Tim was too conservative for the people in charge. That’s why mainstream tv is too woke for me and now I watch the streaming shows like Yellowstone.

