Two pianists capture Thursday, Friday Miss Ohio preliminary talent awards

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

Two classical pianists took home preliminary talent awards Friday night at the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program.

Miss Maple City Elizabetta Nies, 18, of Cincinnati, was Thursday's preliminary talent winner. She performed Chopin's Etude Opus 10 No. 5 "Black Keys Etude."

Miss Northern Ohio Madison Miller, 22, of Coshocton was Friday's preliminary talent winner, performing Sonata in B. Minor R. 27 Domenico Scarlatti.

Due to a technical malfunction Thursday night during a contestant's talent presentation , no preliminary talent winner was announced.

Instead, both Thursday and Friday night preliminary talent winners were announced Friday night to a thunderous round of applause.

Miss South Central Ohio Mozie Van Raaij of South Charleston was permitted to redo her talent, playing guitar, Friday night in the interest of fairness, Miss Ohio officials said earlier.

Elizabetta Nies comes from a pageant family

Nies, who said she just returned from a study abroad in the south of France, has been playing piano since she was four years old. She said in France, she practiced her talent selection in train stations where she could find a piano.

Nies, who told media to call her Betta, was gracing the Miss Ohio stage for her first time.

During the press conference after the show, she said she is considering transferring from her current college to Miami of Ohio or the University of Cincinnati.

Her social impact, or area she is promoting as Miss Ohio, is Living from the Inside Out.

She said she was born into the Miss America family — her mom and her mom's two sisters all competed at Miss America.

One aunt, Monica Farrell, was Miss Florida 1985; and the other, Marian Farrell, was Miss New York 1984. Nies' mother, Kathleen Farrell, was Miss Illinois 1982.

On Friday night, Nies was wearing one of her aunt's dresses, which she said is more than 40 years old.

Madison Miller 'determined to make memories'

Miller competed this year for her second time on the Miss Ohio stage.

She is a May graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, where she had a double major in psychology and business marketing. She is currently a social media specialist at the corporate office of Stanley Steamer in Dublin.

Miller said she felt peace this year and soaked up every moment. Last year, she said she would compete and was just glad it was over.

"This year I as determined to make memories and have fun, which is the motto for all the candidates," she said during the interview after the show. "I've enjoyed and soaked up every single second."

Her social impact initiative is promoting The Veteran Narrative.

She is no stranger to hard work, saying she had four jobs in college. She said she worked hard on her talent selection, practicing at nursing homes mornings and evenings after work.

She said music can bring joy to others.

"Being recognized for this among the talent in my flight is so emotional," Miller said.  She competed against contestants in the Gray Flight Friday night.

The two preliminary winners are roommates at Miss Ohio, staying in the host home of Mansfield's well known St. Peter's bake sale organizer Ann Brown. She took in a total of four contestants this week when a host home volunteer experienced a power outage  after the storm.

Ontario first-grader performs during pageant

The face-paced show included contestants in various stages of competition.

The talent segment represents 35% of a contestant's total score. Interview, completed in private with judges on Wednesday, represents 35%; red carpet, 15%; and social impact pitch, 15%.

Friday night's talented contestants included a steel pan performer, a flutist, a singer/cello player and vocalists and dancers.

Among the awards handed out was Miss Photogenic, an award held each year at the Richland Mall, awarded to Miss Akron Canton Madelanah McFarland of Poland, Ohio.

Entertainers included Mansfield resident Breckelle Miller, 7, an Ontario first-grader at Stingel Elementary School, who sang the National  Anthem. Later, she performed a ventriloquism act with her puppet Starla singing, "The Girl in 14G," for which she received a standing ovation from the Miss Ohio judges and the audience.

Emcees for Friday night were Miss Ohio 2011 Ellen Bryan and Miss Ohio 2002 Tiffany Haas. Haas celebrated her 20th anniversary as Miss Ohio this year. She sang for the theater-goers, and is a veteran singer on Broadway, including playing Glinda in the Broadway production of "Wicked."

Haas told the audience she got 72 "no's" before she ever got a yes at auditions, telling everyone to pursue their dreams.

The new Miss Ohio will be chosen Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre. The titleholder will compete at Miss America later this year in Connecticut

