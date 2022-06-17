ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

CTDOT Announces CTtransit Express Bus Route 928 Resumes Service Monday, June 20, 2022

ct.gov
 4 days ago

Today, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced that CTtransit bus route 928 Southington-Cheshire-Waterbury Express will resume service on Monday, June...

portal.ct.gov

WTNH

Free bus rides beyond December in Conn.?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With fuel prices soaring and inflation hitting an all-time high, people are looking for ways to save money. The state has been offering free bus rides since April and there’s talk the free rides may be extended beyond the projected end date of December 1, into the new year. Republicans said […]
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC Dispatched to Aid in Marine Rescue on Connecticut River

(June 20, 2022) — At 9:05 p.m. on June 19, 2022, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to aid in a marine rescue on the Connecticut River south of Haddam Meadows State Park. A woman who was canoeing without a life vest had reportedly tipped over and fallen into the river.
HADDAM, CT
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

People scammed by fake company claiming to be based in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Victims are coming forward after being scammed by a company claiming to be based in Connecticut. It was all a lie and people lost out on thousands of dollars, according to Better Business Bureau. The company was called Groovy USA. Its website has been deactivated. The company...
HAMDEN, CT
thetoptours.com

Making the Perfect Connecticut Bucket List (2022)

Connecticut is one of the most popular states in New England. Fondly known as The Nutmeg State, Connecticut might be the third smallest state in the United States, but what it lacks in size, it makes up in the stunning places to see and incredible things to do. The southerly location and closeness to New York City have also made Connecticut a popular choice for a weekend trip or day trip to New England. Like the rest of the region, Connecticut is full of history, culture, charm, and many quirky highlights that you must add to your Connecticut bucket list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

I-95 Crash In Milford

2022-06-19@10:19pm–#Milford CT- #cttraffic– A report of a crash I-95 north near exit 35. Radio reports say crashed vehicles in all lanes and people walking on the highway. Detour if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
MILFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Revised Naugatuck senior assisted living facility proposal receives approval

NAUGATUCK — A proposed senior assisted living facility is moving ahead after getting approval for its site plan modification after it was originally approved two years ago. The Zoning Commission voted at its June 13 meeting that the applicant’s alterations, which include reducing the facility from five stories to three, changing the frame from steel to wood and slightly expanding outward, is not a significant change.
NAUGATUCK, CT
ctbites.com

2022 Connecticut Food Truck Guide: 100+ Local Food Trucks

Summer means travel, fun, parties, festivals…and food trucks! Our state is happily overflowing (in a good way) with great eats and many of them will be rolling through your town in the coming months. You can also book many of them for your next event, which translates to easy-unique-delicious as far as parties go. We have broken down this behemoth of a list by first featuring a variety of trucks and then we break all this fun into categories so you can quickly get to the foods that interest you: Pizza, Tacos/Mexican, BBQ, Ethnic, Lobster/Seafood, All-American, Plant-Based/Alternative Diet, Ice Cream/Sweets, Coffee/Cocktails & Beer. Happy summer, everyone, roll on!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare's Neighborhood Health Program

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. The pandemic put a spotlight on health inequity. That's what prompted Hartford HealthCare to launch it's Neighborhood Health program....
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
CONNECTICUT STATE

