SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On a list that feels too long, the Grayson County Sheriff’s office was one of the more than 260 stops for Beyond the Call of Duty. “To do this from, you know, from department to department, you know, place to place, it’s just absolutely, I mean it is amazing,” said Captain Marty Hall with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s the best word I can probably put with it.”

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO