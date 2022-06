Jessica Pratt has canceled her participation in the production of “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” at the Ópera de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The soprano took to social media and said, “Unfortunately I have suffered from a bad infection post-Covid and while I am making progress every day I am not yet able to sing and have to cancel my participation in ‘The Tales Of Hoffmann’ in Las Palmas. Those of you who know me well will understand how frustrating I find this situation, I love going to Las Palmas, the atmosphere and the wonderful people in the theatre make it a highlight of every season for me. However, this is also the first time in my life I have encountered a virus I cannot sing through and so I am forced to be patient and give my body the time it needs to recover properly.”

