ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Monroe News

Dundee's Mayfly Festival Is Back!

By Drew Saunders, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfxhT_0gEf0G9B00

Dundee’s Mayfly Festival made its triumphant return June 17. This is the first time the festival has come back since the Coronavirus era, to the delight of the community.

Hundreds and hundreds of friends and neighbors caught up, ate classic summer festival fare food, and played on a beautiful summer’s evening by the river as two rock n’ roll bands played. Friday’s festivities featured two bands: Fool’s Fait and End of the Line: the Premier Allman Brothers Tribute Band. Saturday’s festivities will feature country music from the Jessie Campbell Band, followed by Crystal Bowersox.

“I’m having a great time. It’s good to have normal things happening again,” Dundee resident Shannon Scott said.

Bean bag toss games, and a series of games for children will still be available, Saturday; including a slide, bouncy castle, face painting, and a children’s craft corner. The Mayfly Festival is sponsored by the Dundee Area Business Association.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated on Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
wcsx.com

Video: Dundee Firework Show Goes off With a Massive Bang…We Mean Massive

For those at the Dundee Firework show over the weekend, we’re sorry! You were promised 20 minutes of fireworks and got 30 seconds…. It all happened at the Dundee Mayfly Festival over the weekend, to finish off the night patrons were excited to see a long a very cool firework show, they only got 30 seconds of fireworks because someone pressed the wrong button. First question I have is, why the hell is there a fire all fireworks button?
DUNDEE, MI
fcnews.org

Threshers come to fairgrounds this week

When the National Threshers Association (NTA) hosts its 2022 reunion, June 23-26, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon, smaller steam engines – 10 horsepower and under – will be spotlighted, along with Minneapolis tractors and Alamo gas engines. The NTA show usually includes about 50 steam...
WAUSEON, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dancing, food, and fun at the Polish festival this weekend

Nobody is going to leave hungry after this cultural festival because the American-Polish Festival is back!. The American-Polish Century Club will be hosting its 40th annual Festival & Craft Show in Sterling Heights. The event will feature live music, traditional dances, and their 9th annual pierogi eating challenge. Today on...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Dover Glen Community Near Wauseon Announces Grand Opening & Home Tours

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio. The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs. “We have...
WAUSEON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee#Country Music#Mayfly#Coronavirus
13abc.com

Holland Strawberry Festival happening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Holland Strawberry Festival is going on this weekend. The festival will feature its two big annual events, the parade and the Strawberry Festival Bake Off. According to organizers, the parade will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. with theme of “Hometown Pride”. You can...
HOLLAND, OH
100.7 WITL

3 Proposed New Rules for Going to Country Concerts

I love going to country concerts. It's one of my favorite things to do. This weekend I had the pleasure of catching Michael Ray and Lee Brice at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights. What a fun venue! Michael and Lee put on a great show (as expected), as did their opener Tim Montana.
LANSING, MI
toledo.com

Collector Enjoys the Spitzer Story

In light of the recent news that Lucas County has received a $1 million award from the State of Ohio for asbestos abatement and lead-based paint removal from the Spitzer Building, we thought it would be timely to take a look back on the rich history of this downtown gem and explore a local history buff's Spitzer collection.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Mayflies Swarm to Port Clinton, Horde So Big it is Seen on Radar

LAKE ERIE – Mayflies swarm Port Clinton from May to Early July in an epidemic natural fashion. Mayflies live most of their lives underwater towards the end of their life cycle they hatch wings and fly just to reproduce and die about 24 hours later. Adult Mayflies do not have mouths or digestion systems!
PORT CLINTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Brewing up another Biggby: Dible opens third coffee store

PERRYSBURG — The new Biggby Coffee shop in the French Quarter Square is Gary Dible’s third location in eight years and the fundamentals are staying the same. The new store opened May 17, with a grand opening to be announced. The new plaza signage isn’t up yet on...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Oakland County Moms

Meadow Brook Hall Summer Concerts 2022

Meadow Brook Hall Summer Concerts 2022 – The summer concert series returns to Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester MI for Summer 2022 with 4 performances. The series features local musicians performing at Meadow Brook Hall and gardens on select summer evenings. Concert evenings include – light hors d’ oeuvres, and a self-guided main floor tour of the luxurious Meadow Brook Hall. Tickets are on sale now for these concerts for $35 each. Purchase them today by calling 248-364-6252 or visit meadowbrookhall.org/programs/summer-concert-series.
ROCHESTER, MI
US 103.1

20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

New $12.6M STEM Center Coming to Downtown Ypsilanti

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ), a developer of life science and technology workspaces, has purchased Eastern Michigan University’s former College of Business headquarters, the Gary Owens Building in downtown Ypsilanti, for $2.6 million. The building will undergo an additional $10 million renovation to build a shared workspace for...
YPSILANTI, MI
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Belmont Country Club, including its clubhouse, grill and pool, had more than 20 health code violations during recent inspections. The Wood County Health Department on June 3 inspected the club, located at 8720 and 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg. The clubhouse had four critical and 10 non-critical violations. Critical were temperature-controlled...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Local man selling his invention all over the world

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Entrepreneurs were the building blocks of this city, and that spirit is still thriving today. A Sylvania man’s time overseas sparked the idea for his invention and he’s about to pitch it to the largest retailer in the world. Brian Wholehan is a financial...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Toarmina's Pizza rolls back price to $3.99 for one day

If you’re looking for a pizza deal, mark your calendar for Monday. Metro Detroit pizza chain Toarmina’s Pizza is marking its 35th anniversary by rolling back the price to what it cost in 1987 for a 12-inch pizza. Way back then, a 12-inch Toarmina’s Pizza was a whopping $3.99, not the $11.99 price listed today on Toarmina's online menu.
13abc.com

The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Race is making a pit stop in Perrysburg, and the City is welcoming the drivers with a celebration. The Great Race is a cross-country antique car rally that starts in Rhode Island and ends in North Dakota. This year’s rally includes an overnight stop in the Perrysburg Historic District.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy