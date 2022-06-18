ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis

biospace.com
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) meeting for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). The PDAC voted 9 to 3 that the evidence presented does...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

DermaSensor Inc. Announces Successful Completion of First Ever FDA Pivotal Studies for Skin Cancer Detection Device for Primary Care

Raises additional $10 million to prepare for U.S. launch. June 15 2022, Miami, Florida — DermaSensor Inc., a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care physicians (PCPs) to detect skin cancer, has successfully met all primary endpoints for their two FDA pivotal studies. To fund U.S. commercial launch preparations the company has raised an additional $10 million. Both of these announcements come as they prepare for an expected U.S. launch, which would make DermaSensor the only FDA-cleared, automated skin cancer detection tool on the market that uses any kind of imaging or optical technology.
MIAMI, FL
biospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: AbbVie and Genmab, Intra-Cellular, Sanofi and GSK

With literally dozens of clinical trial announcements last week, here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Genmab and AbbVie announced data from the Phase II expansion cohort of their EPCORE NHL-1 trial of epcoritamab for large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The drug is an IgG1 bispecific antibody that simultaneously binds to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells. The study demonstrated durable responses with an overall response rate (ORR) of 63% and a complete response rate (CR) of 39% in patients previously treated with at least two lines of systemic anti-lymphoma therapy. Also, patients naive to CAR T-cell therapy hit 69% ORR and 42% CR, and patients who had received CAR T before had a 54% ORR and 34% CR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

AbbVie's Skyrizi Becomes First FDA-Approved IL-23 Inhibitor for Crohn's Disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded its first approval in the specific interleukin-23 inhibitor space for Crohn's disease to AbbVie's Skyrizi (risakizumab-rzaa). Skyrizi now has the green light for use in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The drug works by blocking IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23 is active in inflammatory processes observed in many chronic immune-mediated illnesses. Patients receive 600 mg of the drug via IV for at least an hour at weeks zero, four and eight, and then every eight weeks after at 360 mg via self-administered subcutaneous injection.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Can Olema Oncology Prevail Where Other SERDs have Recently Failed?

Olema President and CEO, Sean Bohen/courtesy of Olema Oncology. Sean Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Olema Oncology, is excited about the progress his company is making on the development of OP-1250, a potential treatment for metastatic breast cancer. In a conversation with BioSpace, Bohen pointed out...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychosis#Pdac#Adp
biospace.com

Pfizer Buys Stake in Valneva to Advance Lyme Disease Vaccine

Pfizer inked an Equity Subscription Agreement with Saint-Herblain, France-based Valneva, updating a collaboration and license deal for a Lyme disease vaccine that was announced in April. Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will invest $95 million in Valneva, representing an 8.1% stake in the company. Valneva indicates it will...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Diversity Makes Clinical Trial Recruitment Easier and Outcomes Better

Decentralized clinical trials may cost more upfront, but can have huge returns on the back end, according to speakers at Informa Connect’s Decentralized Clinical Trials meeting. The reason is that by expanding the diversity of trial participants, sponsors are “expanding the patient funnel, making it easier to recruit patients into clinical trials,” Kim Fookes, global head, diversity and inclusion in clinical trials for Novartis, USA, said during a luncheon presentation.
HEALTH
biospace.com

First Generic Alternative to Eliquis Now Available in Canada

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc., Canada's leading pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines, announced today the launch of APO-ApixabanTM tablets, Canada's first generic alternative to Eliquis®. Apotex's apixaban is an oral anticoagulant indicated for the prevention and treatment of harmful blood clots. Available in 2.5 mg and...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Development, Growth and Trends | Industry Analysis, 2031

Clinical trials are a traditional ways to determine the safety and efficiency of a drug or a medical device, or any other therapeutic product. The global clinical trial management system market is on the rise in recent years due to significant growth in production of wide range of medical devices, drugs, and equipment. As per the report by ClinicalTrials.gov, by December 6, 2017, around 260,848 clinical trials were official registered across the globe. The number is rising constantly each year.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The pancreas is anatomically so placed that any growth here affects multiple organs like the stomach, gall bladder and intestines. Cancer results from repeated injury from inflammatory food in the diet. Tobacco and alcohol are major causative agents. The patient suffers from debilitating pain and loss...
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Antibody Production Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: An antibody, otherwise called immunoglobulin, is a Y-molded protein created by the immune framework to shield the body from interlopers. In the event that it is found, the immune framework produces antibodies, which is an in vivo process; in any case, antibodies can likewise be delivered in vitro. The antibody production market incorporates merchandise utilized in upstream, downstream, and filtration phases of antibody bioprocessing. Antibody creation is a significant piece of biotechnology and medication advancement strategies in the R&D divisions. Antibodies are utilized to treat an assortment of sicknesses, including malignant growth, rheumatoid joint inflammation, and other chronic circumstances.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Vancomycin Market to Expand around 1.5X by 2027: Fact.MR Research

The U.S. Vancomycin Market Was Valued At US$ 84.5 Million In 2020 And Is Anticipated To Rise At The Highest CAGR Over The Forecast Period. Healthcare beneficiaries play a key part in the movement, influencing corporations to develop pharmaceuticals for comprehensive treatment. Rising initiatives by government organizations for the development of novel drugs and treatments are supporting vancomycin market growth.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Endoscopy Devices Market: Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market was valued at US$ 31.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting a rod shaped telescope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative, and are explored for various areas of surgery including gastrointestinal, urological, ENT, cardiovascular, and joint surgeries. These are minimally invasive procedures and provide various advantages over open surgeries such as reduced blood loss, reduced chances of infection, shorter hospital stay, and quick recovery. This has increased the adoption of endoscopy, especially in the field of oncology.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global medical image analysis software market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in the adoption of 4D imaging techniques, and rise in demand for medical imaging are projected to drive the global medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Biomarkers Market Analysis of Current Trends and Future Aspects from 2021 to 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: A biomarker refers to a biological molecule or gene that is used to effectively and accurately evaluate pharmacologic responses, pathogenic procedures, and biological procedures. Also known as a molecular marker or signature molecule, biomarkers are found in blood, other body fluids, and tissue. Extensively used to...
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2031

Thanks to the increasing prevalence of target infectious of diseases, the global market for clinic laboratory services is experiencing high growth in its valuation. With the significant rise in the testing sample volume, the demand for fundamental tests, such as HbA1c test, electrolyte testing, and metabolic panels, has increased, which is also propelling this market substantially. However, the safety profile and the usage of the of laboratory services is strictly regulated by the U.S. government via the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). This control of the FDA over the lab-based test may slowdown this market to some extent in the near future.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Medical Gas Equipment Market Size, Shares, Trends and Growth | Forecast, 2031

The global medical gas equipment market is prognosticated to be significantly advantaged by the augmenting prevalence of respiratory ailments strengthening the rise of point-of-care diagnostics (POCD). Along with the market for home healthcare, POCD could be crucial for the demand for medical gas equipment. Faster than other methodologies, POCD is one of the popular forms of diagnosing diseases at patient’s bedside. POCD is expected to experience a positive influence with the increasing occurrence of respiratory diseases for the reason that the risk of disease transmission could aggravate when a patient visits a healthcare center.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gynecological Devices Market to Cross US$ 25,267.43 Mn by 2027, Rise in Incidence of Gynecological Diseases across Globe to Propel the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global gynecological devices market is estimated to reach US$ 25,267.43 Mn by 2027, states a study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The report further notes that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Health Kiosk Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027, Latest TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to a new market report pertaining to the global health kiosk market, published by Transparency Market Research , the global health kiosk market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~18% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the health kiosk market can be attributed to the high demand for faster operations (for patients in hospitals). The Americas is anticipated to lead the global health kiosk market, followed by Europe, during the forecast period.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Insights by Leading Companies and Emerging Growth till 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global super-resolution microscopes market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Super-resolution microscopes are detection devices that offer high resolution and insights into the characteristics of different molecules. Super-resolution microscopes have proven beneficial in research activities in the fields of nanotechnology and life sciences by providing resolutions up to 10-20 mm.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market to Reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: As per the latest research report on global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market by the Transparency Market Research, the industry is poised to expand at a stable growth rate of 8.3 % over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. It also projects that the global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market will expand and reach the valuation of US$ 10.3 billion at the end of the forecast period i.e. 2027, rising from its recent evaluation of US$ 5.1 billion at the beginning of the forecast period i.e. 2018. The key driver aiding in the expansion of the global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology are also driving the growth in the global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market in recent years.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy