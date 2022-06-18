Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market was valued at US$ 31.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting a rod shaped telescope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative, and are explored for various areas of surgery including gastrointestinal, urological, ENT, cardiovascular, and joint surgeries. These are minimally invasive procedures and provide various advantages over open surgeries such as reduced blood loss, reduced chances of infection, shorter hospital stay, and quick recovery. This has increased the adoption of endoscopy, especially in the field of oncology.

