Charleston, SC

Victims of the Emanuel A.M.E. Massacre remembered

By Rochelle Dean
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston, SC (WOLO) — Religious leaders gathered in Charleston at the Emanuel A.M.E Church to honor the nine church members gunned down...

www.abccolumbia.com

WJCL

Nightclub mass shooting: two dead in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses in a mass shooting early Sunday morning that left two dead and two more injured. Deputies were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the Hang Time Grill & Lounge on Rivers Street in Walterboro for reports of gunfire and found two critically injured victims.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Church finds new ways to gather, worship after fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As a Summerville church is celebrating its 85th birthday this year, church leaders are figuring out how to move forward after a devastating fire. A fire last week at First Emmanuel Baptist Church destroyed the building’s sanctuary. A portion of the building’s roof collapsed as crews worked to bring the fire under control.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man was pistol-whipped in brazen home robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing numerous charges for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in Downtown Charleston, according to Charleston Police. CPD on responded to a home on E Street just after midnight Sunday about a robbery that occurred at the home. Police said the victim had “multiple […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Dylann Roof
counton2.com

Charleston County dispatch warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County’s Consolidated 911 Center is urging residents not to fall victim to scammers who are posing as the organization. A screenshot of the scam appears to show a t-shirt with Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center’s logo on the back for sale on the website trenshirtgift.xyz.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
#Massacre#Pastor#Violent Crime#The Emanuel A M E Church
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating a deadly Colleton Co. nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub on Rivers Street. According to CCSO, deputies received reports of gunfire at Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies searched the scene and assisted two male victims suffering from “critical gunshot wounds.” […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Offering $10,000 Reward In Case Of Beloved Missing South Carolina Man

Thelonious Lamar GreenThe Charleston County Sheriff's Office. On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A woman has been hospitalized following a dog attack in Berkeley County, multiple news outlets report. According to Live 5 News, the attack happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle community. The breed of the dog was not immediately disclosed. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is said to be investigating. The Berkeley Observer will update this […] The post Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died in a North Charleston shooting Thursday. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Shara Greene, 33, from North Charleston, died on the scene from a gunshot wound. Police responded...
The Post and Courier

Thank a teacher in Greeleyville and give her an apple

A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man hurt in Colleton County fiery crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was injured after a vehicle crash resulted in the vehicle catching fire Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe “failed to negotiate a curve” along Cooks Hill Road near Clearwater Lane. The vehicle crashed into a tree and became engulfed in a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

