Drought conditions affecting the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The system that impacted the Western Slope this past weekend has since left the state and continues to move northeastwardly. The result for today left most of the Western Slope seeing plenty of sunshine but feeling cooler temperatures than yesterday. We continue to have an Omega Block pattern across the nation. However, this has shifted eastward, leaving the Western Slope in a trough. The trough allows colder air from the north to sink southward into the place, which made a cold front past through which, in turn, temperatures stayed in the lower 80s as our high.
