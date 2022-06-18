ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmDZB_0gEez1vK00
Eyad Alawi / KNN

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Chevrolet car had collided with a motorcycle. There appeared to be no injuries to the driver of the Chevy, however, the motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Lancaster responded to the scene with barricades to block off the intersection to allow Lancaster deputies space to investigate the accident.

The rider was not immediately identified. No further details are available at this time.

Video: Eyad Alawi, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 25

Lupita Gutierrez
3d ago

how sad Rip to that person.... Ridiculous that things like this keeps happening everywhere some people are so careless! There should be more consequences when it's fatsl this anyway no matter who was at fault people would think and be more careful

Reply(1)
5
Related
Key News Network

2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Shears Hydrant

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A fire hydrant was sheared when two-vehicles collided sending one of the vehicles into the hydrant early Tuesday morning in the unincorporated community of Florence in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Avenue J 4#Chevrolet#Chevy#Photojournalist Knn
L.A. Weekly

Linda Hernandez Killed in Multi-Car Crash on 15 Freeway [Wildomar, CA]

70-Year-Old Woman Dead after Auto Collision near Clinton Keith Road. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Clinton Keith Road. For reasons under investigation, the driver of an SUV lost control and collided with the center divider. As a result, multiple vehicles collided in the area.
WILDOMAR, CA
CBS LA

Sigalert issued for SR-91 west in Riverside due to fatal motorcycle crash

A fatal collision involving a motorcycle rider prompted a Sigalert for State Route 91 in Riverside Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near the Van Buren Boulevard exit, though the circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known. The motorcyclist's identity was not immediately known. As they investigated, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area, with an unknown duration. Traffic was being diverted away from the scene of the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
L.A. Weekly

Cliford Judie Killed in Traffic Collision on Bear Valley Road [Hesperia, CA]

45-Year-Old Resident of Victorville Died in Vehicle Collision on Hesperia Road. On June 17th, just before 10:30 a.m., a crash involving two vehicles were reported to have occurred at the intersection of Hesperia Road and Bear Valley Road. According to initial reports, 45-year-old Judie was riding a motorcycle when a...
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies detain man in connection with Newhall carjacking

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man for questioning in connection with a carjacking, which occurred in early-June, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the station, a 20-year-old man from Lancaster was detained at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and questioned...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Train In Newhall

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Metrolink train Monday morning in Newhall. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a train on Railroad and Newhall Avenues in Newhall, said Ami Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
paininthepass.info

Victorville Woman Killed In A Motorcycle Crash On D St.

VICTORVILLE. CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A Victorville woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash on D Street Sunday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 12:18am Sunday June 19, 2022. Victorville Police Department, American Medical Response, and firefighters from Victorville Fire Department responded to the traffic accident involving a motorcycle on North D Street in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Motorcyclist leading CHP on pursuit across LA County

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist wanted for speeding is leading authorities on a pursuit in the Echo Park area. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the vehicle in Los Alamitos on Monday morning. The pursuit continued as the suspect led officers southbound into Orange County and back into Los Angeles County from Carson to South Los Angeles on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale women killed in Culver City traffic crash

L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
773
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy