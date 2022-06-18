Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Chevrolet car had collided with a motorcycle. There appeared to be no injuries to the driver of the Chevy, however, the motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Lancaster responded to the scene with barricades to block off the intersection to allow Lancaster deputies space to investigate the accident.

The rider was not immediately identified. No further details are available at this time.

