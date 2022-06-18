Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 6/18
Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dogs adopted
Dogs adopted out June 12-15 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
“Pit bull” mix, black and white female; surrendered April 26 by Melissa Morran, Suder Avenue, Toledo.
Miniature poodle, white female; stray picked up by a control officer May 24 at 2258 Kent St., Toledo.
Two “pit bull” mixes, brown brindle and white females; surrendered June 2 by Tai-Anne Parker, Putnam Street, Toledo.
Six Brittany spaniel mixes, brown and white male, same-color female, chocolate male, black and white male, tan and white male, and brown and white female; surrendered June 1 by Brooke Newcomer, Hall Street, Holland.
“Pit bull,” gray and white female; returned to shelter May 24 by Haley Ziemba, Bush Street, Fremont
“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray picked up by a control officer May 31 at 1626 N. Ontario St., Toledo.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
