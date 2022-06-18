Daily Log: 6/18

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Erika and Jeff Cook, Toledo, boy, June 17.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Karissa Nelson, Toledo, girl, June 10.

Antanasha Johnson, Toledo, boy, June 10.

Autumn and Andrew Garcia, Maumee, boy, June 10.

Jillian and Nicholas Heiden, Blissfield, Mich., girl, June 10.

Monay Bannister, Toledo, boy, June 13.

Amanda and Matthew Kulina, Waterville, boy, June 13.

Crysta and Kevin Donelson, Toledo, girl, June 15.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Tiffany Garand, Oregon, boy, June 16.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jessica and Michael Bialecki, Jr., Toledo, boy, June 14.

Danielle and Jeffery Reichow, Toledo, boy, June 15.

Colette and Douglas Hornyak, Toledo, girl, June 15.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

June 15, 2022

Craig Oehlers, 51, and Desiree Spratt, 42, both of Holland.

Kevin Woods, 54, janitor, and Monica Cowson, 53, pastor, both of Toledo.

Austin Kochanski, 24, factory worker, and Samantha Rowland, 27, both of Toledo.

Zachary Brewington, 30, customer service, and Lindsey Stevens, 28, teacher, both of Whitehouse.

Justin Cline, 26, body shop technician, and Tiffani Jahns, 30, nurse aide, both of Oregon.

Brandon Ballard, 37, of Glendale, Ariz., and Daa’iyah Triplett, 37, healthcare, of Toledo.

John Daly II, 48, service technician, and Michelle Herbster, 50, auto care center manager, both of Toledo.

Keith Swearingen, Jr., 22, general laborer, and Briahna Todoroff, 23, teacher, both of Toledo.

Amanda Judkins, 37, nurse, and Jacque Smith, 32, inventory control, both of Toledo.

Allan Hageman, 33, manufacturing, and Ashley Debo, 31, grocery carryout, both of Maumee.

David Ysasi, 21, carpenter, and Sierra Pilgrim, 19, dog groomer, both of Toledo.

Everett Barton, 30, sales representative, and Erin Cassidy, 34, education, both of Toledo.

Terry Broshious, Jr., 40, equipment operator, and Rachel Burkin, compliance director, both of Oregon.

Michael Boudreau, 25, electrician, and Samantha Myers, 25, human resources, both of Toledo.

June 16, 2022

Dominique Shiple, 24, teacher, and Kriseten Walton, 27, meter reader, both of Toledo.

Nimrod Reyz Lopez, 22, roofer, and Briana Vazquez, 21, roofer, both of Toledo.

Matthew Hankenhof, 30, engineer, and Abigail Beham, 31, counselor, both of Maumee.

Brandon Hugenberg, 29, car sales, and Haley Jarecki, 28, administrative assistant, both of Holland.

Timothy Grable, 51, line worker, and Armetria Shuler, 51, claims processor, both of Waterville.

David Willings, 32, client risk manager, and Kelly Cornell, 28, human-resources specialist, both of Waterville.

James Adams II, 30, business owner, and Katelyn Fox, 26, business owner, both of Toledo.

Chad Tremaine, 31, electrical engineer, and Annemarie Blanks, 29, physical therapist, both of Toledo.

Hunter Eby, 25, medical student, and Cassidy Gillman, 26, medical student, both of Toledo.

Patrick Conroy, 30, truck driver, of Lowell, Ind., and Brianne Sanchez, 28, of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Yolanda Reveal, assaulted on Stirrup at Tetherwood, no loss reported.

Carol Zomkowski, cash by robbers with a gun in 3200 block of Elm.

John Harner, vehicle by robber who assaulted him in 2800 block of Airport.

Burglaries

Syaria Howard, no loss reported from residence 4800 block of Overland.

Frannie’s Ice Cream, no loss reported from business in 2000 block of South Byrne.

Keshon Simmons, wallet and contents from home in 1100 block of Pinebrook.

Grammer, no loss reported from business in unit block of East Laskey.

Paige Cole, cash from residence in 1000 block of Jefferson.

Thefts

Michael Tice, business checks from business in 4800 block of Monroe.

Old Trooper Guns, two guns from business in 5300 block of Springdale.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Jaimie Cox and Brandy Cox.

Gregory Schoen and Jean Schoen.

Randy Rooks and Shawna Rooks.

Michael Tarolli and Heather Tarolli.

Crystal Luke and Varkey Luke.

Robert Rios and Bobbie Rios.

Valencia Jackson and Vannie Griffin.

Kenneth Pratt and Khadijah Pratt.

Lejla Ramusevic and Omer Ramusevic.