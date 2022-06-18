James Beard Awards recognize NC chefs, restaurants
By DREW JACKSON - The News, Observer
4 days ago
RALEIGH, N. C. (AP) — Starting with a small fried fish shack in Durham, chef Ricky Moore is on top of the culinary world. Moore is North Carolina’s latest James Beard award winner, bringing home Best Chef: Southeast for his Saltbox Seafood Joint. Known as the Oscars...
Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
Every year, about this time, Gershwin’s famous opera “Porgy and Bess” comes to mind. “Summertime, and the living is easy. Fish are jumpin’ and the cotton is high. Oh, your daddy’s rich and your ma is good lookin’ so hush little baby don’t you cry.”
Howard and Lillian Lee are known throughout the Chapel Hill community as local royalty, but now the couple will be enshrined in a special way: on the front of Chapel Hill Transit’s headquarters. The town government held a dedication ceremony Monday morning to officially announce and unveil plans for...
Some of my favorite burgers are at fine-dining restaurants. But come summer, the best way to enjoy beef between buns is with an arm-dripping, greasy patty at a casual haunt that does little else. These are my favorite places to grab a burger, along with details on precisely what to order.
Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 70 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
We asked central Virginians to name their absolute favorite, best of the best hidden-gem Mexican cuisine restaurants, take a look below at the most popular responses. You never know, there may be a gem hidden in your neck of the woods.
There are so many amazing beaches to visit in North Carolina, it’s hard to choose just one favorite! North Carolina boasts 322 miles of shoreline along the Atlantic and more than 25 different beaches offering stunning views and unique experiences. From the vast, sandy shores of Outer Banks to the secluded coves and inlets of the Crystal Coast, there’s something for everyone.
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.
Virginia is unique, historic, and most of all, beautiful. From National forests in the west to the sandy beaches in the east. There is no denying that Virginia is a state that's brimming with beautiful places to see.
However, that was just building blocks for what happened this past weekend with his new high school Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. He played in front of college coaches and exploded for 19 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in a 75-50 win over Washington (D.C.) Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday at Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends.
Durham, N.C. — A Durham church that refuses to perform same-sex marriages will be the topic of a conversation among leaders of the United Methodist Church Tuesday night. UMC Resident Bishop Leonard Fairley will attend the event, which is open to the public and will be held at the Central Park School for Children at 724 Foster St. between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Check out this Youtube video by a traveling vlogger who came to stay in Danville, Virginia. While there he did a video tour of the new Hampton Inn on Riverside Drive. The design is impressive and you can see how much better this new hotel is than other older hotels you may have stayed in. “This video helps you understand exactly what to expect should you visit the Hampton Inn Hotel in Danville, Virginia. . This is one of many videos on my travel vlog. I want to make your travel experience fun and worry free. Also, I want to inspire people to go out and see the world,” writers the vlogger.
This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.
NORFOLK, Va. — Amtrak is adding an early afternoon departure from Norfolk to Washington D.C. beginning July 11. Tickets are already on sale, according to a company spokeswoman. In addition to the new departure time, Amtrak is restoring a second daily round trip to and from Newport News, the...
CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2024 wide receiver Jonathan Paylor was one of many participants at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina's Koman Practice Complex. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound 4-star prospect from Cummings High School in Burlington, NC, showed why he is the No. 119 prospect in his class nationally and No. 2 in the Tar Heel State with his elite speed and receiving ability. Paylor just clearly stood out because he was uncoverable by the defensive backs at the event.
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. Mr. Dwight Butler, a transportation driver in the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Division of Student Affairs, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Mr. Butler was a 1984 graduate of Hillside...
