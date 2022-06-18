ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

James Beard Awards recognize NC chefs, restaurants

By DREW JACKSON - The News, Observer
kentuckytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N. C. (AP) — Starting with a small fried fish shack in Durham, chef Ricky Moore is on top of the culinary world. Moore is North Carolina’s latest James Beard award winner, bringing home Best Chef: Southeast for his Saltbox Seafood Joint. Known as the Oscars...

